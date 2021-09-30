Scientists Look At The Strange "Half-Dead" State Of Meditating Buddhist Monks
In Tibetan Buddhism, there’s a mystical concept known as “thukdam” or “tukdam,” in which an experienced meditator can slip into a state of mind said to be accessible at the time of death. The brain is believed to be “dead,” unable to register sensory impressions, yet some flickering of consciousness remains in the body. As per the tradition, mastery of tukdam can help a meditator prolong the process of death. After entering this state, a person can be declared dead, but the body will remain seated upright, their skin remaining supple and bright. The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, has said: “Individuals in tukdam... can remain in this state for a week or even a month according to their own wish.”www.iflscience.com
