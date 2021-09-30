Police reports

Text scam: A Rayland resident is receiving threats to massacre family members unless a “fine” is paid, Tuesday. The texts, purportedly from a Pittsburgh number, include graphic images of individuals with severe injuries including decapitation, deputies said. The sender claims to own a “dating house” and says he is owed money for time lost with an unnamed girl at the alleged establishment and threatens “extreme consequences” if he isn’t paid, claiming he has personal information related to the recipient and his or her family. Deputies informed the recipient the scheme is known as the “cartel/escort death threat scam,” and noted that the messages are typed, in broken English and refer to the intended recipient as “gentlemen.” The recipients were advised the message is intended to scare them into sending money to “parties unknown” and the number should immediately be blocked. They were advised to report the scam on the FBI website and contact the department if the scammer contacts her again.