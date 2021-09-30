Jennifer Carroll
Jennifer J. Carroll of Adena, Oh. Born on July 11, 1974 Passed away at Harrison County Hospital in Cadiz, Oh due to illnesses on Sept. 19, 2021. Proceeded by death (Mother) Susan J Rawson- Carroll. Survived by (Father) Allen E. Carroll (Boyfriend) Lorne M. Bandyk (Brothers) Jerrett L. Carroll / Ross A. Carroll (Sister) Tiffany R. Carroll (Children) Willy P. Grimm/ Desirae D.Carroll/Brandon M.Carroll (Grandchildren) Skylar Blanton/Makai J. Carroll / Stevie Rae Monte. Many friends and family. No services Held. Lieu of flowers, Donations are appreciated Send to: Lorne Bandyk 3200 county Rd 10 Adena, Oh 43901.www.heraldstaronline.com
