CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

A simple guide to make it through college

vsuspectator.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher education can be a daunting, hard-to-navigate transition, so we have provided a simple guide with tips and tricks to help you succeed:. As a student, it is imperative that you attend every class. You can be easily left behind on assignments if ditching class becomes a habit. It is your responsibility to obtain the information that you missed.

vsuspectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING
Boston University

Five Tips for Making Friends in College

Being at college means having the opportunity to make friends with people from different parts of the world and backgrounds. And while you’re always told that making friends at school is supposed to be easy, it can still cause some social anxiety. To help, here are five useful tips for making friends in college. You got this!
SOCIETY
humblemusings.com

The Brief Guide That Makes Chakra Alignment a Simple Affair

Our daily lives are filled with so much confusion and frustration. Sometimes the troubles roll off our backs, but do you have days where everything just feels more difficult?. One of your seven chakras may be blocked, which causes an inability to emotionally handle things like you once were. Chakra alignment sounds complicated and daunting, but there are simple ways you can practice it. Try out these three easy methods.
smcvt.edu

How to Make Transferring Colleges Easier

Maybe the college you thought was the one for you isn’t a great fit after all. Maybe you’ve decided you want to explore another major that your current school doesn’t offer. Maybe you’ve completed your two-year degree and are ready for the next step (congratulations!). Whatever the reason, transferring to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#Swimming
HeySoCal

October college search guide

The road to college involves four years of complicated planning and complex scheduling. High school students are extremely busy – homework, extra-curricular activities in art and sports, campus clubs, all compete for their time. As if all that weren’t difficult enough, they have to make sure they get excellent marks in their courses and on the standardized tests. Their GPAs and SAT/ACT scores have to impress college admissions officers to really consider their application. If standardized test scores are no longer required by the schools to which your children are applying, their GPA is all the more crucial – it becomes the single, most important component of their transcript.
PASADENA, CA
wibqam.com

Rose-Hulman nationally recognized in 2022 College Guide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s undergraduate computer science program has entered the top 9% of all programs across America, according to rankings featured in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 College Guide. Rose-Hulman tied for 51st out of 538 programs nationally this year, an...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
edsurge.com

Getting More Students Through — Not Just To — College

What will it take to help more students graduate from college?. Federal leaders are considering that question and a proposed College Completion Fund designed to provide services for people who may benefit from extra support as they pursue a degree. That group includes students from low-income families, students with disabilities, veterans, parents, those who are the first in their families to attend college and racial minorities.
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Internet safety guide for college students

Corporations invest billions into protecting private data. Globally, the cybersecurity services market brought in $173 billion in 2020. However, cybersecurity isn't only a concern for government agencies and major corporations. Hackers and scammers also target individuals, including college students. Fortunately, college students can protect their private data and improve their internet safety without a corporate-sized budget.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
RiverBender.com

SIUE Launches Accelerated Combined Degree In Exercise Science And Exercise Physiology

EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers. The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as: Exercis Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Emory Wheel

College Guide to Grocery Shopping

This year, many students moved into dorms for the first time after having lived at home for over a year. While we were taking classes from home, many students did not have groceries and cooking at the top of their list of priorities. Now, though, with campus life back in full swing, you may be cooking for yourself for the first time.
RECIPES
towardsdatascience.com

A very simple guide to Knowledge Graphs for Health Data Scientists

This article aims to provide a very quick introduction of knowledge graph for those who are interested in its applications in health data science. Ok, what is a knowledge graph? In fact, many of us are using it almost everyday. For example, when you search the word UCL in Google (click here to see it in action), you will see a small box, called Infobox, at the right hand side of the the search result page. It gives you a quick summary of University College London, which includes the logo, Google map link, and key attributes including its address, the phone number and people related to UCL. All these data are actually pulled out by Google from its Knowledge Graph. The assumption is that some or all of such information could serve as direct answers to the supposed question behind your search. And, like all of us have experienced, in many cases, the assumption holds.
HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Residential college butteries make a comeback

After more than a year, residential college butteries — or late-night cafes — are finally up and running again, offering boba, cookie dough and midnight conversations. A few weeks into the fall 2021 semester, residential colleges have started to relaunch their butteries and Yalies are flocking to their college basements to enjoy the cheap food and drinks, as well as to reconnect with their residential college communities. As of Sept. 30, all residential college butteries are open besides those in Morse, Pierson, Saybrook, Grace Hopper and Jonathan Edwards colleges.
EDUCATION
KRGV

STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition

Students at the South Texas College are receiving a second round of student debt forgiveness along with the opportunity of a free Spring semester, the school announced this week. STC student Jeanette Galvez says the second round of funding is a full-circle moment for her. She's one semester away from...
MCALLEN, TX
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
KTEN.com

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING
MyWabashValley.com

Rose-Hulman nationally recognized in 2022 College Guide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s undergraduate computer science program has entered the top 9% of all programs across America, according to rankings featured in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 College Guide. Rose-Hulman tied for 51st out of 538 programs nationally this year, an...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Rose-Hulman nationally recognized in 2022 College Guide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s undergraduate computer science program has entered the top 9% of all programs across America, according to rankings featured in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 College Guide. Rose-Hulman tied for 51st out of 538 programs nationally this year, an...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy