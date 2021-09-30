CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions...

