Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals 9/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet with the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL action in Paul Brown Stadium, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 8:20 PM (EDT). After 3 weeks of football, the Jaguars are still scoreless. However, in a 31-19 home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they performed their finest match of the season thus far. In that match, James Robinson, the running back, was able to show signs of life, rushing for 88 yards and a score on 15 touches.