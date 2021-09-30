Euroleague CSKA Moscow vs Olimpia Milano 9/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Baxi Manresa are hosting Valencia Basket Club at the Nou Congost Arena in Manresa on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 13:00 ET in this round 2 battle of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off defeats in their season openers and are looking to bounce back today. Valencia will be looking to make it into the playoffs once again this season, while Manresa will be looking for a ticket for the postseason as they did not make it last year.

