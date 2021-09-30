CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Euroleague CSKA Moscow vs Olimpia Milano 9/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 5 days ago

The Italian Olimpia Milano are hosting the Russian Champions of CSKA Moscow at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 14:30 ET in this first round battle of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams are coming off impressive regular seasons as they both manage to finish inside the top-4 of the league and eventually made it to the final four where they were eliminated in the semifinals.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Barcelona vs Gran Canaria 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Gran Canaria are hosting the defending champions FC Barcelona Lassa at the Gran Canaria Arena in Gran Canaria on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 15:30 ET in round 2 of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

Ligue 1 Lens vs Strasbourg 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Lens emerged victorious from the hateful derby against Lille and kept their unbeaten streak intact. They will now remain at home for their next assignment, where they will play host to a very dangerous Strasbourg side on Wednesday. Strasbourg are coming off a big win and they have been really good offensively so far in the season but will a lot of problems at the back.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Valencia vs Manresa 9/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Baxi Manresa are hosting Valencia Basket Club at the Nou Congost Arena in Manresa on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 13:00 ET in this round 2 battle of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off defeats in their season openers and are looking to bounce back today. Valencia will be looking to make it into the playoffs once again this season, while Manresa will be looking for a ticket for the postseason as they did not make it last year.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Serie A AS Roma vs Udinese 9/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Serie A AS Roma vs Udinese 9/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. These two teams are coming off bad losses over the weekend, as Roma lost to Verona on the road and Udinese met a huge loss to Napoli at home. Both teams have looked really good so far in the season, excluding their recent losses, and this should be a very exciting match on Thursday.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shavon Shields
Person
Kevin Punter
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Fuenlabrada vs Baskonia 9/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Baskonia are hosting Fuenlabrada at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 15:30 ET in this second-round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off different results in their opening games of the season. Both squads managed to win or lose by seven points and are looking to build momentum in today’s game.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

La Liga Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

La Liga Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Athletic Bilbao have been one of the most solid teams to start the season, with a very good soccer plan and a VERY strong home ground. They are coming off a tough, but fair, draw on the road against Atletico Madrid and they will now look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they will play host to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

MLS Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Two teams in opposite sides of the Eastern Conference will clash against one another on Wednesday, when Chicago Fire will play host to New England. Chicago are sitting at the bottom half of the table and their recent losses are slowly destroying their chances of a playoff ticket. New England have been stunning so far in the season but have had some ups and downs lately.
MLS
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs MoraBanc Andorra 9/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

MoraBanc Andorra are hosting Real Madrid at the M.I. Govern Andorra Arena in Andorra la Vella on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 15:30 ET in this second-round matchup of the Spanish ACB League. Real are coming of a not so easy victory in their season opener, while Andorra had a tough fight against Real Betis but managed to get defeated in overtime.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cska Moscow#Euroleague Basketball#Milan#Bayern
tonyspicks.com

Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Darussafaka 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Darussafaka Tefken Istanbul are hosting Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at the Darü??afaka Ayhan ?ahenk Arena in Istanbul on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 13:15 ET this first round battle of the Turkish BSL League. This will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals matchup, where Fenerbahce won and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

La Liga Getafe vs Atletico Madrid 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

This is one of the most lop-sided match-ups in European soccer, with Atletico Madrid remaining unbeaten in the last 19 matches against Getafe, with 16 wins and 3 draws, conceding NO GOALS in that span, while also winning 13 of the last 14. Last season Atletico Madrid beat Getafe by 1-0 at home but were stuck at a goal-less draw in this venue.
UEFA
tonyspicks.com

MLS Inter Miami vs Nashville SC 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Inter Miami were doing an excellent job lately and they have climbed the standings in search of a playoff spot, but they saw their streak come crashing down last week. They will now look to bounce back to winning ways when they will host Nashville, but this is far from an easy job. Nashville are doing a tremendous job this season and they are sitting at the 2nd spot of the Eastern Conference.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Russian VTB United League Astana vs Zenit Petersburg 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Zenit Saint Petersburg are hosting BK Astana at the Sibur Arena Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 12:00 ET in this Russian VTB United League matchup. Zenit had an impressive run in the regular season last year, finishing on the first place, but they got eliminated in the semifinals. On the other hand, Astana were one of the worse teams of the league and are looking to do better this year.
SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Varese vs Virtus Bologna 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions of Virtus Segafredo Bologna are hosting Openjobmetis Varese at the Segafredo Arena in Bologna on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this 2nd round battle of the Italian Lega A. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways today. The Champions won relatively easy on the road, while the guests are coming off a close 3-point home win.
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2020 winners Italy on hunt for more silverware in Nations League

Italy face a semi-final rematch with Spain as they bid to follow up their Euro 2020 success by claiming more silverware this week.Roberto Mancini’s stylish European champions, who are defending a 37-game unbeaten record, host Spain in the first of the Uefa Nations League last-four encounters at the San Siro on Wednesday.The last meeting between the sides came at Wembley in July when, with a place in the Euros final at stake, Italy prevailed in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 1-1 draw.Victory this time would set up a final date with Belgium or France but Mancini, whose side are...
UEFA
tonyspicks.com

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics 10/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Orlando Magic will go against the Boston Celtics in NBA preseason action in TD Garden, Boston, MA, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Magic landed Suggs when the Toronto Raptors went on him with the fourth overall choice in the 2021 NBA draft. From the outset, the Gonzaga product appears to be a quality two-way starter who might be an All-Star soon. Wagner is another lottery choice who offers flexibility and ball-handling to a frontcourt-heavy bunch.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors 10/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet with the Toronto Raptors in NBA preseason action in Scotiabank Arena, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Sixers’ match on Oct. 4 will be the 2019 champs’ first genuine home match since February 2020, before the NBA’s closure, now that the Raptors are granted permission to play in Toronto.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets 10/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

?The Washington Wizards are gearing up to pay the Houston Rockets a visit as both teams engage in an NBA showdown from Toyota Center this Tuesday night. The Washington Wizards completed a total of 72 contests with a record of 34-38, which earned the team the eighth rank in the NBA Eastern Conference and were able to earn a win/loss percentage of .528 last season. After blowing off the Indiana Pacers in a play-in game at 142-115, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the playoffs. From there, they squared off with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy