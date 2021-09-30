Wake-Up Weather: Slight risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening
As of 5:56 AM, most areas were in the mid to lower 70’s and upper 60’s. There was a nice breeze from the south, under a mostly to partly clear sky. We’ll stay on the warmer side today, but hit our high earlier in the day thanks to a cold front advancing through the Big Country this afternoon and evening. This cold front paired with a broad area of low pressure will provide plenty of moisture and lift starting around 3:00 pm this afternoon. Rain will be more widespread than what we have seen the last couple of days.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
Comments / 0