When Abbie Barrett is set to hit the stage, like she will this Saturday (October 2) at Harpoon Brewery’s Oktoberfest, she will let you know. And when she teams up with a legend like Greg Hawkes of The Cars, she will do the same. So when the Boston artist drops a spiky new tune about rolling through life on her own terms, well, her pitch is appropriately pointed: “I Will Let You Know.”