In what looks to be the midst of a long season for the Philadelphia Eagles, there were some positives to take out of the 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles offense was able to put up points on the board and rack up a lot of yards, even with all the miscues in the red zone. Philadelphia put up 30 points for the second time in four games (never scored 30 in a game last season) and didn't punt once -- the first time the Eagles did that since 1981.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO