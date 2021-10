A prison guard was injured as two were held hostage by an inmate at a jail in northwestern France.The prison officers, a man and a woman, were taken hostage by a prisoner reportedly armed with a knife at the high-security jail in Conde-sur-Sarthe on Tuesday morning.The female guard was freed after several hours but her male colleague, who suffered an injury to his right eye, continued to be held until the prisoner eventually surrendered following negotiations.French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti wrote on Twitter: “The hostage-taking is over. The inmate surrendered. “I give my support to the two victim supervisors and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO