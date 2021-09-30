CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor in college admissions scam targeted parents after 'raging debate'

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors pursuing the biggest university admissions fraud in U.S. history had a “raging debate” over whether to target the scheme’s mastermind or use him to go after the wealthy parents accused of buying their kids’ way into college. In the end, Andrew Lelling, the former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts...

www.arcamax.com

KTLA

College admissions scam: Ex-USC assistant coach testifies faking student athletic credentials was regular part of job

A former assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California testified Monday during the first trial in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal that she regularly created fake athletic profiles with exaggerated accomplishments coupled with images she found on Google to help get unqualified students admitted. Laura Janke, 39, of North Hollywood, California, […]
COLLEGES
NBC News

Lori Loughlin returns to television after prison time for college admissions scandal

Actor Lori Loughlin is set to return to television for the first time since she went to prison for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Loughlin, best known for her role in the '90s sitcom "Full House," will renew her role as Abigail Stanton on the second season of "When Hope Calls," which originally aired on the Hallmark Channel but will now be broadcast on GAC Family Channel. Hallmark Channel's parent company said more than two years ago that it had terminated development of all productions with Loughlin.
CELEBRITIES
Lori Loughlin
Felicity Huffman
John B
