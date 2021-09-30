CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNGA High-Level Side Event on Sudan

UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Sudan is going through a historic transition. Over the past two years, the civilian led government has reached important milestones and continues to advance democratic governance and peacemaking efforts despite many challenges. The virtual Side Event hosted by the United Nations Secretary-General and Norway on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly provides an opportunity to take stock of the overall progress achieved thus far and to reconfirm international support for the transition at a critical time. Opening remarks will be delivered by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs followed by remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan. The floor will then be open for brief statements (2 minutes) by participating delegations. The meeting will be held in virtual format with participants joining the meeting remotely, either from capitals or headquarters or their respective representation in New York in case they remain present for UNGA related proceedings. Participants The High-Level Side Event, in addition to the co-hosts of Norway and United Nations and the transitional Government of Sudan, will include Sudan's key partners from the international community including the members of the Friends of Sudan group, members of the United Nations Security Council, a selected number of regional states, international financial institutions, and key regional organizations. Outcome A Chairs' summary will be issued at the end of the High-Level Side Event outlining a summary of discussions and details of follow-up action.

UN News Centre

Ethiopia: 7 UN officials told to leave country within 72 hours

Secretary-General António Guterres voiced his shock on Thursday after the Ethiopian Government declared seven UN staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 72 hours. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet that five members of the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, including senior...
UN News Centre

Presentation Event of the Report of the Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement

The High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement was established by the UN Secretary-General in 2019 to identify concrete recommendations on how to better prevent, respond and achieve solutions to the global internal displacement crisis. The Panel is comprised of eight members, co-chaired by Federica Mogherini, former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Donald Kaberuka, Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. More information on the Panel and its work can also be found on the Panel's website. Furthermore, the Panel report will also be available on https://www.internaldisplacement-panel.org/ shortly. (Links below)
wncw.org

BTS Spoke At The UNGA. And That's Not The Only Surprise At The U.N. Event

Here's a tweet you wouldn't expect to see at the 76th annual session of the U.N. General Assembly:. "Why i'm like a proud mom watching this?!? I love you, BTS!!!" After a virtual assembly in 2020, the United Nations is holding this year's event as a hybrid with in-person and online participation. On Monday, the seven members of the world's hottest supergroup strode onstage to kick off the high-level gathering.
Birmingham Star

High-level segment of 76th UN General Assembly begins

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began in New York today. Taking to Twitter, Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly said, "I am honoured to welcome you all to the opening of the General Debate as we kick off the High-Level Week of the 76th session of the UNGA." "I am even more pleased to welcome you back to an in-person session of the General Assembly," he added.
International Atomic Energy Agency

National Counterparts Describe Technical Cooperation Achievements at GC65 Side Event

In recognition of the United Nations Day for South–South Cooperation last week, more than 100 national representatives and counterparts attended a panel discussion today to explore how collaboration in nuclear technology has contributed to socioeconomic development in Asia and the Pacific. Held in connection with the launch of the 2020...
UN News Centre

Paraguay, UPR Report Consideration - 29th Meeting, 48th Regular Session Human Rights Council

Adoption of reports by the Universal Periodic Review Working Group of - Paraguay - -- -- - H.E. Mr. Marcelo Scappini Ricciardi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay (Additional Information) - Botswana, Ms. Bokani Edith Sesinyi - Brazil, Mr. Tovar da Silva Nunes - Cuba, Mr. Jairo Rodríguez Hernández - India, Mr. Senthil Kumar Subamanian - Morocco, Ms. Miriam Ragala - Namibia, Ms. Jerry Mika - Nepal, Ms. Chandika Pokhrel - Russian Federation, Ms. Kristina Sukacheva - Tunisia, Mr. Anouar Missaoui - UN Women, Ms. Tanja Tuominen - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Mr. Félix Peña Ramos - Swedish Association for Sexuality Education, Ms. Alejandra Anahi Sosa Benitez - World Jewish Congress, Mr. Jack Samy Fleischman Benathan - Action Canada for Population and Development, Ms. Lia Benitez Flecha - International Volunteerism Organization for Women, Education and Development – VIDES (Joint Statement), Ms. Paula Lucía Romero Pérez - Amnesty International, Ms. Rosalia Veg - United Nations Watch, Mr. Michal Rahimi - CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Ms. Ines Maria Pousadela - Conselho Indigenista Missionário (CIMI), Mr. Paulo Lugon Arantes - Ms. Raquel Cristina Pereira Farina, Permanent Mission of Paraguay to UNOG (Final Remarks) - Mr. Yuri Borissov Sterk, Vice-President of the Human Rights Council (Adoption)
UN News Centre

Somalia: ‘Sustained focus, investments’ needed to boost women’s political participation

Unresolved issues surrounding parliamentary quotas, and women’s participation in elections in Somalia were highlighted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in the Security Council on Tuesday, with the aim of increasing their involvement in the political process. Briefing ambassadors under the Women, Peace and Security agenda, she said that her...
UN News Centre

Top UN envoy 'encouraged’ by recent engagement of Israeli and Palestinian officials

But Tor Wennesland also asked for a greater effort by the international community to address the “worrying situation on the ground”, including negative trends in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and fragile conditions inside the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. “We must re-energize efforts now to establish a legitimate political horizon that will...
UN News Centre

UN launches initiative to support returnees trapped in Syria camps

When the extremist militant group ISIL, or Da’esh, collapsed in Iraq and Syria, thousands of foreign nationals were hastily detained in prisons and camps. At least 42,000 foreign women and children, most under the age of 12, currently remain in squalid and overcrowded conditions inside camps in northeast Syria. It...
UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks at the UNCTAD 15 Opening Ceremony [bilingual as delivered, scroll down for all-English]

I want to thank Prime Minister Mottley and all Barbadians for so warmly welcoming us and in particular, I will never forget, the wonderful day that Prime Minister Mottley gave me yesterday, showing me the enormous effort that her government is making in order to make sure that Barbados is able to defeat COVID, to defeat climate change, and to defeat inequality in the world.
UN News Centre

Zimbabwe receives nearly one million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Top seven countries that made donations to the COVAX Facility are: US, Germany, United Kingdom, European Union, Sweden, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. 01 October 2021, Harare– Zimbabwe has received 943,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the global COVAX Facility to complement ongoing national vaccine deployment. The vaccines have been received in...
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
UN News Centre

Enhanced ID: on Democratic Republic of the Congo - 36th Meeting, 48th Regular Session Human Rights Council

Item 10: Technical assistance and capacity-building - SPEAKERS: - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Introduction) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Mr. Denis Mukwege, Director of the Panzi Foundation - European Union, Ms. Marleen Steenbrugghe - Sweden (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Anna Jardfelt - Cameroon (on behalf of the Group of African States), Mr. Salomon Eheth - France, Ms. Emmanuelle Lachausée - Senegal, Ms. Madina Tall - Togo, Mr. Tmanawoe Tazo - Egypt, Ms. Enas Faisal - Switzerland, Mr. Felix Baumann - Angola, Ms. Margarida Rosa Da Silva Izata - Netherlands, Ms. Nathalie Olijslager - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Mr. Manuel Enrique García Andueza - Holy See, Mr. John David Putzer - Russian Federation, Mr. Artur Chernyakov - United States of America, Mr. Patrick Robert Elliot - Belgium, Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve - China - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr. Simon Manley - Botswana, Mr. Dimpho Tsiane - Ireland, Mr. Michael Gaffey - Malawi, Mr. Pacharo Kayira - World Vision International, Mr. Gloire Muteule - Franciscans International (Joint Statement), Mr. Mickael Repellin - International Service for Human Rights, Mr. Justin Bahirwe Mutabunga - Amnesty International, Mr. Sikula Oniala - Advocates for Human Rights, Ms. Katia Galambos - CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Ms. Lisa Majumdar - Elizka Relief Foundation, Mr. Musa Bashiru - International Organization for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Ms. Amie Sillito - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Final Remarks) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - Ms. Marie-Thérèse Keita-Bocoum, Member of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Russian Federation (Right of Reply), Mr. Artur Chernyakov.
Washington Examiner

Will Ethiopia’s genocide be worse than Rwanda’s?

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was the toast of the town. Today, he is among the world’s most dangerous men. Almost a year ago, he sent his army into Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after leaders there defied his order to postpone elections. Abiy apologists blame his former partners in the Tigray People's Liberation Front for sparking the conflict by attacking an Ethiopian military position . But Abiy's subsequent operation appeared preplanned, and the collective punishment upon ethnic Tigrayans in Tigray and in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was clearly illegal. Abiy moved to isolate Tigray, restrict media access, and prevent food and humanitarian aid from reaching the province.
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term, strikes defiant tone

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting global criticism over the war in Tigray, as he was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday. Abiy's Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in June elections that federal officials touted as the high-water mark of democratic reforms he initiated upon taking office in 2018. Yet by the time voters cast their ballots, tens of thousands had been killed in the conflict in the northern Tigray region and hundreds of thousands faced famine-like conditions, according to the UN, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's once-glowing reputation. Since then, fighting has spread to neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions while Tigray has fallen under what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade, spurring fears of a repeat of the mass starvation that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
AFP

UN Security Council accepts Haiti election delay to 2022

UN Security Council powers including the United States on Monday accepted that Haiti's elections will be delayed until the second half of 2022 at the latest as the impoverished nation is hit by repeated crises. The United States, the most influential foreign player in Haiti, had earlier pushed for elections to go ahead this year to restore democratic legitimacy amid a power vacuum. But elections were delayed indefinitely last week after Prime Minister Ariel Henry dismissed members of the Provisional Electoral Council, which had been mired in controversy. Addressing the Security Council, the UN secretary-general's special representative on Haiti, Helen La Lime, highlighted an agreement last month among political parties that called for a new provisional electoral council and inclusion of the diaspora.
UN News Centre

Ministerial High Level Event on "International Humanitarian Law: Enhancing Monitoring, Improving Compliance"

In many contemporary armed conflicts, violations of International Humanitarian Law are widely reported, often as strategic methods of warfare. Such violations have adverse consequences on civilians, including on medical and humanitarian personnel, and thus on humanitarian action. The lack of an independent and comprehensive data source on International Humanitarian Law violations weakens the possibility of strong advocacy by states and the international community as a whole. It also hinders fast and appropriate action to respond to violations and ensure accountability. Following up on the Call for Action launched by Germany and France in 2019, and on the Security Council briefing of 16.7.21 on the preservation of humanitarian space, the event explores existing best practices and lessons learnt and identify gaps in data collection and analysis in monitoring violations of International Humanitarian Law, possible avenues to strengthen independent data collection and analysis and considers ways in which the UN system can enhance monitoring of and compliance with International Humanitarian Law.
UN News Centre

High-level Event on Jobs and Social Protection for Poverty Eradication

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to serve as a harsh reminder of the perils stemming from global inequities and a reminder of the urgency to redouble efforts towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. The equivalent of an unprecedented 255 million jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a sharp increase in poverty and inequalities. The High-Level event will include an opening segment followed by a policy discussion to frame the ambitions needed for a socio-economic recovery to advance decent job creation, social protection and poverty eradication. To achieve a human centered recovery, commitments are required from global leaders.Opening remarks by Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.
UN News Centre

A health worker on the COVID-19 pandemic frontlines in Ghana

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, healthcare workers worldwide mobilized to treat patients, often putting their own safety at risk.   Scholastica Gladys Dery is a nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ghana. With over 25 years of experience in public health, Scholastica was on the frontlines of the early pandemic response. Despite being infected by COVID-19 during the first wave, Scholastica recovered and returned to work to continue saving lives. In February 2021, Ghana became the first country to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX Facility. Scholastica was present to help vaccinate her fellow Ghanaians, and in March 2021, she was invited to have a conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres about her work on the frontlines of the pandemic and the importance of vaccine equity.
UN News Centre

‘Urgent’ international response needed in Myanmar: UN chief

An “urgent” international response is needed to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned. In a report sent to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the UN chief also said he feared that the military’s grip on power would become increasingly difficult to counter.
