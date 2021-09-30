UNGA High-Level Side Event on Sudan

Sudan is going through a historic transition. Over the past two years, the civilian led government has reached important milestones and continues to advance democratic governance and peacemaking efforts despite many challenges. The virtual Side Event hosted by the United Nations Secretary-General and Norway on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly provides an opportunity to take stock of the overall progress achieved thus far and to reconfirm international support for the transition at a critical time. Opening remarks will be delivered by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs followed by remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan. The floor will then be open for brief statements (2 minutes) by participating delegations. The meeting will be held in virtual format with participants joining the meeting remotely, either from capitals or headquarters or their respective representation in New York in case they remain present for UNGA related proceedings. Participants The High-Level Side Event, in addition to the co-hosts of Norway and United Nations and the transitional Government of Sudan, will include Sudan's key partners from the international community including the members of the Friends of Sudan group, members of the United Nations Security Council, a selected number of regional states, international financial institutions, and key regional organizations. Outcome A Chairs' summary will be issued at the end of the High-Level Side Event outlining a summary of discussions and details of follow-up action.