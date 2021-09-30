CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Fix: Red wine sauce elevates simple steak recipe

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis steak cooked in red wine is easy to make and is great for a weeknight meal. I also like to double the quantities, invite some guests and make it for a weekend treat. The sauce is made in the same skillet used to cook the steak, giving added flavor and body. To speed up the meal, the potatoes are cooked in the microwave and then sauteed for a couple of minutes in the same skillet used for the steak. They will pick up some of the flavor of the sauce.

