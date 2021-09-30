CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Steelers are reportedly concerned about Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite dealing with yet another injury. While the Pittsburgh Steelers likely appreciate the toughness, they may not be feeling great about their franchise quarterback these days. The Steelers have privately expressed concern about Roethlisberger’s numerous injuries and deteriorating play, Jason...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Mike Tomlin have people wondering

It’s well known at this point that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do when it comes to their future together. After a tumultuous offseason and a horrendous start to the season, the Pack is back on track and Rodgers was able to bite back at some of the critics that were coming for him.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Has 'A Shot' to Make Ravens Debut vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens could be adding a two-time All-Pro to their backfield. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Saturday, "there's a shot" that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell will be elevated from the Baltimore practice squad and active for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos. Bell was...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers, Packers fans were so upset with CBS over TV decision

CBS upset a large number of NFL fans on Sunday with their decision in the afternoon. CBS’ national game for the second wave of games in Week 4 was Pittsburgh at Green Bay. Both of those teams have huge fan bases, and there is also a good deal of national interest in a game between the well-known teams and quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#T Zach Banner Stock Value#The Reserve Injured List#Acl
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Explains Reason For His Inaccuracy Sunday

On paper, Ben Roethlisberger’s 65% completion rate, 26 of 40, doesn’t look bad. It’s right in line with a good number by an y starting quarterback. But watching the game and looking at a box score are two totally different things. Roethlisberger was not accurate in Sunday’s loss to the Packers and it’s a major reason why the Steelers’ offense continues to stall.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Honest Admission Following Rough Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak following yesterday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of many reasons the team is struggling right now. Speaking to the media, Roethlisberger said that the Steelers need to “look...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers RT Zach Banner Returns to Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday, starting his 21-day period to be activated off Injured Reserve. Banner was placed on IR to start the season due to his offseason ACL surgery on his right knee. He missed the first three games of the season after playing in just one preseason game this summer.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers T Zach Banner Resumes Practicing On Wednesday; 21-Day Window Opened

There’s some good news to pass along on this Wednesday concerning Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner, who is currently still on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. According to the Steelers, Banner resumed practicing on Wednesday and thus his 21-day has now been opened, That means that the Steelers now have 21 days to decide what to do with Banner. He can obviously be activated to the team’s 53-man roster at any time in the next 21 days.
NFL
justblogbaby.com

Raiders Game Today: Raiders vs Miami injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins today inside Allegiant Stadium, and here is all the information you need for the matchup. Coming off a strong effort on both sides of the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the Miami Dolphins to town today in an AFC Week 3 matchup. Going into the matchup with the Dolphins, quarterback Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards, racking up 817 yards with four touchdowns against one interception.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Packers: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their fourth regular season game of 2021 on the road on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers and they’ll enter that contest marked as a sizable underdog, just like they were back in Week 1. Below are five key things that I believe the Steelers will need to do in the game on Sunday to come away with their second win of 2021 season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy