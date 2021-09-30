CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Press Conference, Travel plans & other topics – PGA Spokesperson Briefing

UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Topics: President of the General Assembly's: First Press Conference Tomorrow ( 1 October 2021 11 AM EST).Travel plans to Dubai, Male (Maldives), and Belgrade.Separate bilateral meetings with the Representatives of Kenya and Jordan. The third Committee opens its works this afternoon.

UN News Centre

Abdulla Shahid (General Assembly President, 76th session) - Press Conference

The President of the 76th session of the General Assembly (PGA) Shahid will brief the media on the highlights/outcome of the High-Level Week, agenda for the forthcoming weeks and official trips to Dubai, Male and Belgrade. The PGA has developed his agenda for the 76th Session based on his Five Rays of Hope: recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, responding to the needs of the planet, respecting the rights of all people, and revitalizing the United Nations.
UN News Centre

UNCTAD15 Conference - Press Conference

UNCTAD15 Conference - Press Conference. Building on the theme of the UNCTAD14 conference, which emphasized the need to move from decision to action, UNCTAD's 15th quadrennial conference, UNCTAD15, seeks a concrete decade of action in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference is focused on reducing inequality and vulnerability by ensuring trade works for all and that development remains high on the global agenda. The theme, "From inequality and vulnerability to prosperity for all", is a clarion call to work to fix the fractures across the world in favour of prosperity for all. UNCTAD15 takes place online, hosted by Barbados, from 3 to 7 October, 2021.
UN News Centre

Palau, UPR Report Consideration - 30th Meeting, 48th Regular Session Human Rights Council

Adoption of reports by the Universal Periodic Review Working Group of - Palau - -- -- - UN Women, Ms. Adriana Quinones - United Nations Children's Fund, Ms. Anne Grandjean - Vanuatu, Ms. Antonella Picone - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Mr. Héctor Constant Rosales - Viet Nam, Mr. Le Quang Binh - Cuba, Ms. Lisandra Astiasaran Árias - Fiji, Mr. Augustin Leroy Sokimi - India, Ms. Seema Pujani - Indonesia, Ms. Mia Padmasari - Maldives, Ms. Fathmath Lamya Imthiyaz - Morocco, Ms. Miriam Ragala - Nepal, Ms. Srijana Adhikari - New Zealand, Mr. Mitch Bradley - World Jewish Congress, Ms. Madeleine Hunt - Center for Global Nonkilling, Mr. Christophe Barbey - H.E. Mr. Jeffrey Antol, Director of the Bureau of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of State of Palau (Final Remarks) - Ms. Keva L. Bain, Vice-President of the Human Rights Council (Adoption)
UN News Centre

In Barbados, Guterres highlights power of ‘youth voices’ ahead of key trade and development conference

The UN Secretary-General on Sunday said he was committed to ensuring that the Organization is a place where “youth voices are heard, and their ideas lead”, as he spent the day in Barbados which tomorrow hosts a major UN conference on trade and development, focused on the need to build a global green economy and recover equitably from the COVID-19 pandemic.
UN News Centre

The UN at Dubai Expo: 5 things you should know

The delayed 2020 Dubai Expo, the first to be held in the Middle East, officially opened today. The United Nations will hold events and exhibits at a dedicated “UN Hub”, explaining the Organization’s central role in addressing the world’s problems. Here are some things to look out for during this six-month-long “mega-event”.
UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks at the High-Level Side Event on Sudan [as delivered]

Welcome to this virtual High-Level Side Event on Sudan. I thank Foreign Minister Eriksen Søreide for co-hosting this meeting. Two years ago, we gathered here to celebrate the adoption of Sudan’s historic Constitutional Document and to express our solidarity and support to the new transitional Government, led by Prime Minister Hamdok.
UN News Centre

New FAO report highlights urgent need to restore Africa’s degraded landscape

The first-ever stocktake of Africa’s forests and landscapes, which was released on Wednesday finds slow progress in repairing Africa’s degraded lands and urges ramped up efforts for climate action. Launched during Africa Climate Week, and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the Review of Forest and Landscape Restoration in Africa...
UN News Centre

People’s Promise for Climate Impact | Expo 2020 Dubai

Remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. I thank the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and DP World for facilitating this important meeting, at a time when the climate crisis has become more urgent than ever before. When we...
UN News Centre

Flash Appeal launched as 2.5 million face ‘dire situation’ in Kenya

Immediate action is needed to respond to the severe drought that is ravaging communities in Kenya’s dry regions – categorized as Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) - the UN’s humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) said on Friday. Two and half million people are already experiencing deep food insecurity after two back-to-back...
UN News Centre

Note to Correspondents - Secretary-General Witnesses Climate Impacted Sites in Barbados, stresses need for adaptation and finance

With COP26 a mere month away, Secretary-General António Guterres today saw firsthand the impacts of climate change in Barbados. Accompanied by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Secretary-General visited an area impacted by sea-level rise, costal erosion and land slippage, and learned about the enormous efforts being undertaken by the Government of Barbados to address these challenges.
UN News Centre

Multilateralism still ‘only way’ to address common challenges: Shahid

Multilateralism remains “the only way to address common challenges”, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid told journalists on Friday, in his first press conference since the conclusion of the annual High-Level Week. COVID-19 remains a major challenge that “will not be over until we achieve universal vaccination”, he said, announcing...
UN News Centre

Transforming Energy in Small Island Developing States | Expo 2020 Dubai

Remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. H.E. Mr. Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration, Antigua and Barbuda. Excellencies,. Ladies and Gentlemen,. I am deeply honoured to join you today. Excellencies, the world is...
UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks at the UNCTAD 15 Opening Ceremony [bilingual as delivered, scroll down for all-English]

I want to thank Prime Minister Mottley and all Barbadians for so warmly welcoming us and in particular, I will never forget, the wonderful day that Prime Minister Mottley gave me yesterday, showing me the enormous effort that her government is making in order to make sure that Barbados is able to defeat COVID, to defeat climate change, and to defeat inequality in the world.
UN News Centre

7 climate action highlights to remember before COP26

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum before the decisive UN Climate Conference COP26 in early November. UN News has put together a list of...
UN News Centre

Enhanced ID: on Democratic Republic of the Congo - 36th Meeting, 48th Regular Session Human Rights Council

Item 10: Technical assistance and capacity-building - SPEAKERS: - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Introduction) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Mr. Denis Mukwege, Director of the Panzi Foundation - European Union, Ms. Marleen Steenbrugghe - Sweden (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Anna Jardfelt - Cameroon (on behalf of the Group of African States), Mr. Salomon Eheth - France, Ms. Emmanuelle Lachausée - Senegal, Ms. Madina Tall - Togo, Mr. Tmanawoe Tazo - Egypt, Ms. Enas Faisal - Switzerland, Mr. Felix Baumann - Angola, Ms. Margarida Rosa Da Silva Izata - Netherlands, Ms. Nathalie Olijslager - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Mr. Manuel Enrique García Andueza - Holy See, Mr. John David Putzer - Russian Federation, Mr. Artur Chernyakov - United States of America, Mr. Patrick Robert Elliot - Belgium, Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve - China - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr. Simon Manley - Botswana, Mr. Dimpho Tsiane - Ireland, Mr. Michael Gaffey - Malawi, Mr. Pacharo Kayira - World Vision International, Mr. Gloire Muteule - Franciscans International (Joint Statement), Mr. Mickael Repellin - International Service for Human Rights, Mr. Justin Bahirwe Mutabunga - Amnesty International, Mr. Sikula Oniala - Advocates for Human Rights, Ms. Katia Galambos - CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Ms. Lisa Majumdar - Elizka Relief Foundation, Mr. Musa Bashiru - International Organization for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Ms. Amie Sillito - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Final Remarks) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - Ms. Marie-Thérèse Keita-Bocoum, Member of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Russian Federation (Right of Reply), Mr. Artur Chernyakov.
