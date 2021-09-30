CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The history of... Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

By Mike Payton
Pride Of Detroit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to “The history of...” This is where Pride of Detroit gets its weekly Ken Burns action on and learns some good old fashion history the way your dad likes it. So put on your New Balance shoes, freshen up that iced tea and get comfortable in that lounge chair. We’re doing the history thing again this week.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Bears' Alec Ogletree Hip-Tossed Lions Fullback Jason Cabinda

Jason Cabinda, the Detroit Lions fullback, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. Alec Ogletree, the Chicago Bears linebacker, is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. Anyway, now that you know how big these guys are look at Ogletree just tossing Cabinda during today's Bears - Lions game. That's a hip toss...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Benny Goodman
Pride Of Detroit

A tale of two TEs

Ahead of our game against the Ravens, analysts thought we’d take advantage of Baltimore’s weakness covering tight ends. TJ Hockenson had caught 8 passes and a touchdown in both of his first two games this season. This looked like an opportunity to feast. After the game however, Hockenson’s stat line was 2 catches for 10 yards (5 yards on each reception) on 2 targets. Why only 2? and why did Fells have more receptions than TJ? Lastly, why did the Ravens TE Mark Andrews have such a great day?
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL 2021: Lions desperate to bounce back after horror start

The Detroit Lions’ bad luck continued last weekend as a 66-yard field goal condemned them to an 18-16 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens. Justin Tucker’s last gasp effort prevented the Lions from getting off the mark for the season, but they can take plenty of heart from their performance. While...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Another loss for Bill Parcells....oops Dan Campbell

Well well...our brave, play to the whistle knee biters have gone down again. This time to Chicago, one of the worst teams in the league. Possibly the one other team as bad as the Lions and one of the best chances for the Detroit pussycats to actually win a game. But sadly, no. Kind of strange since people on this board have assured me the Lions have the #1 offensive line in the NFL and Dan Campbell reminds them of Bill Parcells. Oh and this team look so good Barry Sanders is excited and we have Penei Sewell the greatest lineman who ever lived.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chicago#American Football#Pride Of Detroit#Portsmouth Spartans#The University Of Detroit#Packers
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions release Jamie Collins after failing to find trade partner

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. The move comes after Detroit announced last week that they would be moving on from Collins to play their younger linebackers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence that they would find a trade partner last week, even saying that talks had already begun.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions-Ravens Song of the Game: ‘Still Alive’

Following a devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens, I couldn’t help but be reminded of another Detroit Lions loss a couple years back, and I apologize in advance for bringing these memories back. Many will remember how they felt following the heartbreaking loss at home to the Kansas City chiefs in Matt Patricia’s second year as head coach. We lost, but we went toe-to-toe with the biggest powerhouse in the NFL, and we were 2-1-1 heading into the bye week when many believed we would be 2-2 or worse. Fans were feeling optimistic.
NFL
New York Post

Lions vs. Ravens prediction: Detroit a live underdog

DETROIT LIONS (+8) over Baltimore Ravens. A lot was made last week about there being seven home ’dogs out of the 16 games in NFL Week 2. You probably didn’t hear a lot about it after the fact because they ended up going just 2-5 straight (only outright upsets by the Panthers versus the Saints and these Ravens versus the Chiefs) and 3-4 against the spread. Home-field advantage isn’t as strong as a lot of people expected with fans returning, but I’m still jumping on the Lions here. The problem with the Lions is they haven’t played a complete game yet, but they did rally to get the back-door cover against the closing line versus the 49ers in Week 1, and if Jared Goff can stop fumbling the snap or dropping the ball in his long windup, the Lions can stick close enough to the Ravens here.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: What went wrong on the Lions’ fourth-and-19 defense vs. Ravens

During Monday’s press conference, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell defended the play call during the most critical moment of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With the Ravens facing a fourth-and-19 with the game on the line, the Lions called a timeout and tried to get every defender on the same page for the upcoming defensive call. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions are no longer the NFL’s fluffers

I know after this result, what the hell am I talking about!?!. I think of it like weather and climate. Dan is the weather and Brad is the climate. Unlike our world’s climate, the Detroit Lion’s arrow is pointed up. Today’s horrible loss was a terrible day at the office, with awful quarterback play and yet more injuries to important starters. The defense could not stop the run either and it was their main weapon to plan against.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions mailbag: What is going on at safety?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and I answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. Jeremy: Without spoiling my preview, I will say that the Bears are among a few of the easiest opponents left on Detroit’s schedule. I would just provide a warning, though. This is still a very, very good defense. Everyone noted Justin Fields getting sacked nine times last week, but did you know the Bears sacked Baker Mayfield five times in that game? We’ve seen the Lions’ offense struggle in significant portions of this season, and Chicago isn’t going to make it easy on them. Sure, the Bears' offense is a dumpster fire, but they can still run the ball fairly well. Despite last week’s disaster, I think the Bears are still an average team overall.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions not concerned with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s slow statistical start

Detroit Lions fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the more hyped players in training camp. His tremendous work ethic was obvious to anyone paying attention, and his gritty attitude on the field made him an easy stand out to both fans and coaches. Oh, he was also catching a ton of passes and giving Lions defenders fits early in camp.
NFL
lionsroarnews.com

Lions vs. Cowboys: A history of rivalry

The Lions will hit the road for a fourth straight week as they travel to Lake Charles to square off with the McNeese State Cowboys. It will be a much shorter trip than last game as the Lions are coming off a 56-10 drilling of Central Connecticut State. Southeastern comes into this game ranked 15th in the FCS Coaches Poll.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy