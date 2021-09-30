The history of... Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and I answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. Jeremy: Without spoiling my preview, I will say that the Bears are among a few of the easiest opponents left on Detroit’s schedule. I would just provide a warning, though. This is still a very, very good defense. Everyone noted Justin Fields getting sacked nine times last week, but did you know the Bears sacked Baker Mayfield five times in that game? We’ve seen the Lions’ offense struggle in significant portions of this season, and Chicago isn’t going to make it easy on them. Sure, the Bears' offense is a dumpster fire, but they can still run the ball fairly well. Despite last week’s disaster, I think the Bears are still an average team overall.
