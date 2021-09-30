Helfrick lauded as family man, public servant
Friend and colleagues expressed sadness on Wednesday after the death of former state legislator Edward W. Helfrick on Tuesday. He was 93. Helfrick was a two-term Republican member of the state House of Representatives in the 107th District from 1977 to 1980 and a six-term Republican member of the state Senate in the 27th District from 1981 to 2003 representing all of Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties and sections of Luzerne and Dauphin counties.www.sharonherald.com
Comments / 0