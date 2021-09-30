New dawn for South African radio astronomy as major telescope nears completion
A $25m radio telescope in South Africa that is dedicated to observing the early universe is expected to be complete early next year. Nearly six years after construction began, the remaining dozen 14 m-diameter dishes belonging to the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) will be installed over the coming months. It will then aim to study the first galaxies and black holes in the universe.physicsworld.com
