Public Health

Covid Is Killing Rural Americans at Twice the Rate of Urbanites

By Lauren Weber Kaiser Health News
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Rural Americans are dying of covid at more than twice the rate of their urban counterparts — a divide that health experts say is likely to widen as access to medical care shrinks for a population that tends to be older, sicker, heavier, poorer and less vaccinated. While the initial...

theeagle.com

Seacoast Online

Maine COVID vaccination rate is high, but rural divide persists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 75% of Maine's population that is age 20 and older is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the state's public health agency reported on Wednesday. Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the country. About 65% of the state's total...
ministrymatters.com

Rural Churches and COVID Vaccinations

The COVID19 death rate in rural communities is now double that of urban places. Across rural America, numerous groups have tried to find creative ways to help boost the rural vaccination rate, which lags dangerously behind urban places. The center that I run is part of that effort, working closely with our campus clinic to boost the vaccination rates in our county by offering pop-up clinics, education sessions, and advertisements to remind people that the vaccine is safe, effective, and free.
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: First Pill for COVID-19 Halves Hospitalization Risk, Virus Is Killing Rural Americans at Twice the Rate, Supreme Court Judge Tests Positive, Teen Vaping Drops in Pandemic But Remains Public Health Concern, Flu and COVID-19 Shots Safe to Get at Same Time

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:40 p.m. on October 1, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 234,076,668 (up from 233,558,959 Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,788,975 (up from 4,778,857 Thursday) Total...
WHSV

Vaccine rates in rural communities increase

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the delta variant takes hold throughout the Shenandoah Valley, vaccine rates continue to lag in rural communities, the Virginia Department of Health said. However, the Central Shenandoah Health District says while rates of infection may be up, so are rates of vaccination. “While that...
USC News

COVID-19 infection rates rose more than twice as much in fully reopened businesses than those with partial openings

Among the businesses that fully reopened, gyms had the highest rise in infection rate. Concerned about the economic toll of COVID-19 lockdowns, state and local governments began to experiment with lifting restrictions on businesses as early as last spring, leading to an ever-shifting array of rules that varied widely from place to place. Now, a new USC study of more than 80 counties nationwide reveals the difference more or less restrictive policies may have had on the spread of COVID-19.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
