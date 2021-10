Karen Sliwa; Johann Bauersachs; Zolt Arany; Timothy F. Spracklen; Denise Hilfiker-Kleiner. Peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM) is a disease that occurs globally in all ethnic groups and should be suspected in any peripartum women presenting with symptoms and signs of heart failure, towards the end of pregnancy or in the months following delivery, with confirmed left ventricular dysfunction. After good history taking, all women should be thoroughly assessed, and alternative causes should be excluded. Urgent cardiac investigations with electrocardiogram and natriuretic peptide measurement (if available) should be performed. Echocardiography follows as the next step in investigation. Patients with abnormal cardiac investigations should be urgently referred to a cardiology team for expert management. Referral for genetic work-up should be considered if there is a family history of cardiomyopathy or sudden death. PPCM is a disease with substantial maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. Maternal mortality rates range widely, from 0% to 30%, depending on the ethnic background and geographic region. Just under half of women experience myocardial recovery. Remarkable advances in the comprehension of the pathogenesis and in patient management and therapy have been achieved, largely due to team efforts and close collaboration between basic scientists, cardiologists, intensive care specialists, and obstetricians. This review summarizes current knowledge of PPCM genetics, pathophysiology, diagnostic approach, management, and outcome.

