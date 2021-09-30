CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Details That Make This 530-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Feel Grand and Luxurious

By Lydia Geisel, Ori Harpaz
 6 days ago
Buying a sofa without ever actually sitting on it is a risky move. But interior designer David Lucido had a convincing argument for his latest client, a CMO for a Los Angeles–based vegan cosmetics brand who splits his time between the East and West coasts: “If it’s from the 1970s or ‘80s, it’s going to be comfortable; it’s going to be deep.” Lucido is right. The 1985 Stanley Jay Friedman couch he sourced for the client’s apartment in Manhattan’s West Village is not only a dream to lounge (or nap) on, but the mustard-hued piece (Lucido swathed it in Maharam wool fabric) doubles as a sculpture of sorts thanks to its wavy back and mirrored chrome base. The sofa set a precedence for the 530-square-foot alcove home: Size doesn’t determine the style. “It’s like the little jewel box of furniture,” the designer says of the recently revamped space.

New York City, NY
Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

