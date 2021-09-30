7 Details That Make This 530-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Feel Grand and Luxurious
Buying a sofa without ever actually sitting on it is a risky move. But interior designer David Lucido had a convincing argument for his latest client, a CMO for a Los Angeles–based vegan cosmetics brand who splits his time between the East and West coasts: “If it’s from the 1970s or ‘80s, it’s going to be comfortable; it’s going to be deep.” Lucido is right. The 1985 Stanley Jay Friedman couch he sourced for the client’s apartment in Manhattan’s West Village is not only a dream to lounge (or nap) on, but the mustard-hued piece (Lucido swathed it in Maharam wool fabric) doubles as a sculpture of sorts thanks to its wavy back and mirrored chrome base. The sofa set a precedence for the 530-square-foot alcove home: Size doesn’t determine the style. “It’s like the little jewel box of furniture,” the designer says of the recently revamped space.www.domino.com
