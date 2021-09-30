The Best Living Room Paint Colors Aren’t Just Shades of White

The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but there’s no question we’re spending more and more time in the living room, the ultimate place to cuddle up with a book, mingle with friends, or sprawl out on the sofa to catch up on our favorite shows. (And if we’re being honest, it’s probably where most of us have been eating our meals these days, too.) If you’re looking to give your space a refresh rather than overhaul your entire decor scheme, consider a can of paint. “Paint has a tremendous amount of impact in any room and really sets the tone for your mood and overall design,” says Nicole Gibbons, founder of Clare. So if you’re searching for a way to cast a cozy or calm glow over your living room, we found five interiors to inspire your next makeover, as well as the best living room paint color ideas from designers who know best.