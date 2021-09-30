CEVA, Beken and VisiSonics Announce Reference Design for 3D Spatial Audio in Headsets and TWS Earbuds
Companies collaborate to bring complete 3D spatial audio hardware and software solution to consumer electronics OEMs and ODMs. ROCKVILLE, MD, September 30, 2021 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, together Beken Corporation, a key player in wireless communication solutions, and VisiSonics, the technology leader in 3D spatial audio technologies, today announced the availability of a complete 3D audio reference design for the rapid deployment of headsets and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds supporting spatial audio for use in gaming, multimedia and conferencing.www.design-reuse.com
