CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

CEVA, Beken and VisiSonics Announce Reference Design for 3D Spatial Audio in Headsets and TWS Earbuds

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies collaborate to bring complete 3D spatial audio hardware and software solution to consumer electronics OEMs and ODMs. ROCKVILLE, MD, September 30, 2021 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, together Beken Corporation, a key player in wireless communication solutions, and VisiSonics, the technology leader in 3D spatial audio technologies, today announced the availability of a complete 3D audio reference design for the rapid deployment of headsets and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds supporting spatial audio for use in gaming, multimedia and conferencing.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
mactrast.com

HomePod 15.1 Beta Brings Lossless and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio Support

In addition to the iOS 15.1 beta yesterday, Apple also released a HomePod 15.1 beta that brings Lossless and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio support to the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini. The HomePod beta software is downloadable by invite only and developers do not have access to it for testing,...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Audeze announces new LCD-5 flagship reference headphones

Audeze has announced a new reference audio headphone. The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel Uniforce™ voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple Music now supports dynamic head tracking with Spatial Audio

Apple has added dynamic head tracking to Spatial Audio in Apple Music. The feature launched alongside the release of iOS 15 earlier this week. AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can take advantage of the feature. Apple Music fans are getting another treat when it comes to audio formats in iOS...
TECHNOLOGY
Twice

64 Audio Announces Duo Universal In-Ear Monitor

Designed for Discerning Audiophiles and Others Looking for a High Resolution, Universal Hybrid Option; Duo Incorporates 64 Audio’s Complete Tia System, Apex Core, Wave Sync, and LID Technologies. VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 23, 2021 – 64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Ceva#Ceva Beken#Tws Earbuds#Vr#Ar#Realspace 3d Audio
yankodesign.com

Unlike any TWS Earbud on the market, the Nocs NS1100 Air actually calibrates its audio experience based on your hearing

Each human is different. We see things differently, think differently, dress differently, have different tastes in food, movies, music. Some people actually like listening to Taylor Swift. I’m definitely not one of those people, but I can acknowledge that we’re all different in our own ways. We hear things differently too – some of us can hear certain higher or frequencies while others can’t… and just like there’s no such thing as the perfect movie or song because all of us have different tastes and preferences, there’s no such thing as the perfect pair of earphones because we all hear differently.
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

Tethon 3D announces composite resin 3D printing patent

Tethon 3D has announced the issuance and publication of its latest patent which enables the 3D printing of composite resins. The ‘Photopolymer Development Resin Base for Use with Three-dimensional Printer’ (US Patent number 11,126,088) patent covers a product line manufactured by Tethon 3D under the commercial name ‘Genesis’, a group of photo-curing polymer resins for use in the formulation and full-scale production of SLA and DLP 3D printing materials.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
China
mspoweruser.com

Sony announces WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with 10hr battery life

Sony today announced WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with several class leading features. The WF-C500 is 45% smaller than the WF-XB700 and these buds fit securely and comfortably in your ears. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and they also support fast charging. A 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an hour of extra play time.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Technics’ latest true wireless earbuds are designed to improve call quality

If you’re buying a pair of Technics headphones you’re expecting them to sound good, but the new EAH-AZ60 (£199) and EAH-AZ40 (£129) were designed with a focus on call quality, too. Both use Technics’ JustMyVoice tech that amplifies your voice above background noise, and the more premium EAH-AZ60 (pictured) employ a total of eight mics across both earbuds that support more natural-sounding phone conversations. You also get Hi-Res audio and noise-cancelling with the EAH-AZ60, but both models have ambient and attention modes that make the world around you more audible when needed, plus IPX4 waterproofing. As for audio quality, the EAH-AZ60 buds are equipped with 8mm drivers, while the EAH-AZ40’s smaller 6mm dynamic driver still features an acoustic control chamber for powerful bass and a harmonizer for what Technics calls “smooth treble”. They’re available to buy from early October.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Sony announces WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds

Sony today announced two new audio products, the WH-XB910N wireless headphones and the WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds. Both will be available for purchase in October. The WH-XB910N are full-sized circumaural headphones. They are part of Sony's Extra Bass series and are designed for a bass-heavy sound profile. The WH-XB910N also...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Yamaha TW-E3B wireless earbuds produce lifelike sound in a 25% smaller design for comfort

Experience lifelike sound in your ears in a smaller design with the Yamaha TW-E3B wireless earbuds. Boasting a 25% smaller size and new ergonomics, these earbuds maximize your comfort while listening to music. You’ll even receive 4 eartip sizes for a custom fit. Moreover, the Yamaha TW-E3B features a nonslip coating for an improved hold to minimize the risks of drops and scratches. Listen to music for up to 24 hours, and, when it’s time to power up the earbuds, the charging case offers easy-read battery life indicators. Additionally, these wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with aptX for a stable connection and dynamic sound without cords. In fact, with easy controls for music playback, and even voice assistant activation, it’s easier than ever to use these buds. Finally, Listening Care technology provides a full-range sound at lower listening volumes.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Circular Fashion Summit 2021 Announces New Dates After the Massive VR Headsets Recall

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021-- Earlier in July, Virtual-reality headset-maker Oculus (owned by Facebook — newly claimed “metaverse company”) issued a recall of 4 Million Oculus Quest 2 headsets for the foam padding in its headset. The move came after the company found that the interior foam inside the VR headset was causing skin irritation issues like rashes for some users.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whathifi.com

QED's new Reference Audio 40 interconnect boasts Analoc2 upgrade

British cable specialist QED has just introduced the latest version of its Reference Audio 40 interconnect. We called the original Reference Audio 40 with Analoc "an impressive stereo interconnect that ushers through a high-quality sound" and awarded it a coveted five-star review back in 2014, so this is quite the announcement.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

LeapMind Announces the Beta Release of their Ultra-low Power Consumption AI Inference Accelerator IP

Tokyo Japan - October 5, 2021 -- LeapMind Inc., a creator of the standard in edge AI (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Soichi Matsuda) today announced the beta release of ultra-low power consumption AI inference accelerator IP “Efficiera” version 2 (v2) before its commercial launch by the end of this year. Efficiera originally developed and licensed by LeapMind Inc. has been highly valued since its launch in October 2020 for its features of power saving, high performance, space saving, and performance scalability which enable easy installation to small FPGA and contribute to shortened development period of end users’ final products by supporting mass-produced boards. Upon the release of v2 beta version, LeapMind is welcoming trial use by and feedback from many people including SoC vendors and end user product designers. To obtain v2 beta version, please contact us at business@leapmind.io.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds include smart features, such as sharing audio

Share music with friends in real time with the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds. Featuring smart technology, these buds also let you customize the controls and activate your voice assistant. You can even trigger your phone camera to take a selfie without reaching for your phone. Moreover, play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, launch Spotify, activate Stay Aware more, and answer calls with hands-free use. These Skullcandy earbuds offer 44 hours of nonstop listening. In fact, you can see how much battery remains on the earbuds each time you remove them from the charging case. Furthermore, these Bluetooth earbuds include Tile technology to give you peace of mind if you lose them. Finally, with an IP55 sweat and water-resistant rating, these are a great companion to vigorous workouts.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy