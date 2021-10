Due to the media policy of Shelby County Schools, an employee’s attributed quotes will be referred to as Source A. When Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill that banned the teaching of critical race theory within schools, not much happened. Most teachers already shied away from mentioning this topic, and while this bill has become law, it does not prevent students from acknowledging the privileges of others and themselves on the basis of race.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO