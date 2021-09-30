CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Your Local Weekend Weather Forecast for Prescott Valley and the Surrounding Area: Sept. 30th – Oct. 4th

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago

Take a quick break and check out this weekend's weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, & Dewey-Humboldt!. The Fall Edition of Prescott Valley's Recreation and Events Guide is now viewable online for those wanting a jump-start on saving dates to attend their next event or class. The Town's official recreation guide, designed and published by Talking Glass Media, is now a total of 32 full-color pages. The Prescott Valley Recreation Guide is magazine sized and includes a downtown business directory and QR Code network. This new QR Code Network allows print version readers to be whisked away to the web for more information on events and local destinations. Additionally, the Fall edition includes "iDEALios", Talking Glass Media's newest publishing platform. iDEALios joins businesses and customers together, both in print and online.

