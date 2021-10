By: Savannah Martin- Marketing and Communication Coordinator for DRC-MC MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Are you looking for a way to recognize individuals, organizations or volunteers who do good in your community? A great way to support those who are promoting peace within your community is to nominate them for the 2021 Peacebuilding Community Awards. In celebration of national Conflict Resolution Month in October, the Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) and the Association for Conflict Resolution Houston (ACRH) Peer Mediation Team are pleased to announce nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Peacebuilding Community Awards in Harris and Montgomery County.

