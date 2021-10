Since the start of the pandemic, there have been shortages of products in grocery stores across the country. Here’s what might be sold out during your next shopping trip. Food shortages started appearing once the pandemic set in, with people’s shopping habits shifting and adapting to the new world. While now things are much better and more balanced, depending on the location, there are still some items that are difficult to find.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO