Bhang Announces Expanded Partnership with Trulieve

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Trulieve licenses Bhang's award-winning products with plans to launch across markets. Northampton, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang") and Trulieve Cannabis...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

ShineWater expands distribution with Anheuser-Busch partnership

ShineWater’s ready-to-drink hydrating beverages, which contain 100% of the daily recommended dose of vitamin D, are expanding their distribution. The company announced that it recently reached an agreement with Anheuser-Busch’s network of wholly owned distributors, AB One, to expand its availability throughout the west coast, northeast and Oklahoma. “Partnering with...
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Admix expands, hiring Stefan Adamczyk as VP of Global Partnerships

Fast-growing adtech company Admix has hired Stefan Adamczyk as VP of Global Partnerships. Adamczyk is a twenty-year industry veteran having worked at AdColony, PHD Media, Lycos and Media Planning Group. “Stefan’s appointment comes at a critical time for Admix as we are rapidly scaling up across the globe. "His industry...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bhang Announces Collaboration with Belushi's Farm and Blues Brothers

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Bhang Inc.(CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has entered into a letter of intent with Jim Belushi's licensing company, Green Globe Data & Research LLC ("GreenGlobe"), to bring co-branded Bhang x Blues Brothers chocolates to the market.
BUSINESS
Axios

Exclusive: Minute Media, FanDuel expand partnership with new funding

Minute Media has raised “tens of millions of dollars” in a previously unreported funding round, with participation from sports betting giant FanDuel, its founder and CEO Asaf Peled tells Axios. Why it matters: The funding will strengthen a years-long partnership as Minute Media seeks to invest more in sports betting,...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Betcris Expands Gaming/Betting Payment Platform With SafetyPay Partnership

SafetyPay, Latin America’s largest payment network, has joined forces with Betcris, the region’s biggest sport betting and iGaming company. The two companies announced the partnership Thursday (Sept. 30), saying SafetyPay’s alternative payment methods will let players make online deposits and cash payments using banks or cash collection points. “More regions...
GAMBLING
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Expands Contact Tracing Technology Partnership

Tracesafe announced a new two-year wearable technology partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises. Royal Caribbean will utilize Tracesafe’s location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms as part of its Tracelet contact tracing wearable devices and bands, which are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID modules. Lindblad Expeditions Accepts Delivery of National Geographic...
TECHNOLOGY
mainebiz.biz

WEX expands partnership with electric-vehicle charging giant

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a global financial technology service provider based in Portland, has expanded its partnership with ChargePoint, of Campbell, Calif., to better integrate electric vehicles into corporate fleets. Under an agreement announced last week, the companies aim to offer a robust end-to-end solution to help so-called mixed fleets...
PORTLAND, ME
roi-nj.com

NJDOL expands business partnership program into health care, energy, logistics

The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development is partnering with regional business leaders to launch initiatives in health care; energy; and transportation, distribution and logistics, it announced this week. The state said the industry partnerships will bring together business leaders in the identified sectors to work with the...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Bartell Drugs (RAD) Announces Partnership With Uber (UBER) To Expand On-demand Delivery Throughout Western Washington

Today, Bartell Drugs (Bartell's) announced a new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer delivery of Bartell's products in the Puget Sound region through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to purchase essential healthcare and grocery items to be delivered directly to their homes quickly and conveniently. The announcement comes in tandem with a similar partnership for Uber and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), which purchased Bartell Drugs in 2020.
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

IDeaS and Amadeus Expand Technology Partnership to Expedite Hospitality Industry Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS—Sept. 23, 2021— IDeaS, the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services, and Amadeus (OTC US:AMADY), the leading provider of IT solutions for the travel and tourism industry, have announced an expanded partnership to aid mutual client recovery. The combined power of IDeaS and Amadeus' best-of-breed technology solutions deliver accessible, actionable data insights via seamless integrations to help hoteliers recover stronger and grow revenue faster.
SOFTWARE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR

