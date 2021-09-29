CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A Performance Perspective for Graviton Based Lambda Functions

By Oguzhan Ozdemir
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our new blogs delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll make sure to share the best materials crafted for you!. A Performance Perspective for Graviton Based Lambda Functions.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoronix.com

BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential

Generating much excitement back in 2018 was bpfilter for the potential to better Linux's firewall and packet filtering by making it more robust and performance. Recently work on this BPF-based firewall solution was renewed and the performance potential over iptables and nftables is looking very good for the future. This...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cloudways Releases Performance-Based Test Results of the 15 Fastest WordPress Themes

Cloudways has released performance-based test results of the fastest WordPress themes backed by comprehensive testing and reviews. Cloudways, in a bid to help their users and readers make informed decisions, has gone through the painstaking task of reviewing and testing the 15 fastest WordPress themes and has now released the results.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

AWS makes Arm-powered Lambda functions generally available

Amazon Web Services has made the option of using Graviton2 Arm-based processors for Lambda functions generally available. The functionality is offered in Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Ireland, London, North Virginia, Ohio, and Oregon availability zones. The cloud giant is claiming that using Arm processors provides up to 19% higher...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Diffusion adaptive filtering algorithm based on the Fair cost function

To better perform distributed estimation, this paper, by combining the Fair cost function and adapt-then-combine scheme at all distributed network nodes, a novel diffusion adaptive estimation algorithm is proposed from an M-estimator perspective, which is called the diffusion Fair (DFair) adaptive filtering algorithm. The stability of the mean estimation error and the computational complexity of the DFair are theoretically analyzed. Compared with the robust diffusion LMS (RDLMS), diffusion Normalized Least Mean M-estimate (DNLMM), diffusion generalized correntropy logarithmic difference (DGCLD), and diffusion probabilistic least mean square (DPLMS) algorithms, the simulation experiment results show that the DFair algorithm is more robust to input signals and impulsive interference. In conclusion, Theoretical analysis and simulation results show that the DFair algorithm performs better when estimating an unknown linear system in the changeable impulsive interference environments.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graviton#Blogs
gitconnected.com

Run Go AWS Lambda Locally with LocalStack and Serverless Framework

I previously wrote about how to set up your Go Lambda and deploy with Terraform. Now we need to talk about how to run Go Lambda locally. Why? To avoid deploying to AWS every time to test your code changes. Serverless Offline FTW?. My first instinct was to try serverless-offline...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Tree-based machine learning performed in-memory with memristive analog CAM

Tree-based machine learning techniques, such as Decision Trees and Random Forests, are top performers in several domains as they do well with limited training datasets and offer improved interpretability compared to Deep Neural Networks (DNN). However, these models are difficult to optimize for fast inference at scale without accuracy loss in von Neumann architectures due to non-uniform memory access patterns. Recently, we proposed a novel analog content addressable memory (CAM) based on emerging memristor devices for fast look-up table operations. Here, we propose for the first time to use the analog CAM as an in-memory computational primitive to accelerate tree-based model inference. We demonstrate an efficient mapping algorithm leveraging the new analog CAM capabilities such that each root to leaf path of a Decision Tree is programmed into a row. This new in-memory compute concept for enables few-cycle model inference, dramatically increasing 103 × the throughput over conventional approaches.
SOFTWARE
blcklst.com

Character = Function

Learn all about five primary character archetypes: Protagonist, Nemesis, Attractor, Mentor, and Trickster. In a screenplay, characters exist for a reason. Unlike a novel, a writer doesn’t have unlimited time to introduce characters willy nilly, rather the limitations of a script’s length compels us to handle characters with one eye always on how they connect to the plot. Moreover almost all movies feature a Protagonist who goes through some sort of metamorphosis. As a result, it’s almost certain all of the primary and even secondary characters in a story tie into and support the Protagonist’s transformation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gitconnected.com

Serverless S3 Object Lambda 🚀

The following article shows an example use case for Amazon S3 Object Lambda, watermarking images on the fly with AI/ML produced metadata from Amazon Rekognition. You can access the code repo here which has verbose comments for clarity. 💡 Please note this is the minimal code and architecture to demonstrate...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
towardsdatascience.com

Build a serverless API with Amazon Lambda and API Gateway

How to host a scalable serverless API the easy way. Create a spelling and grammar corrector using GingerIt. In my previous article “Build a serverless website using Amazon S3 and Route 53”¹ I demonstrated how to build a serverless website comprised of static (client-side) content. This approach allows to easily scale a website from 10’s to 1000’s while keeping costs low.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Puppet Adds Modules to Automate Compliance Management

During the online Puppetize Digital 2021 conference this week, Puppet extended the reach of its namesake IT automation platform to include Compliance Enforcement Modules. Abby Kearns, Puppet CTO, said the goal is to make it simpler for IT and security teams to collaboratively implement policy-as-code using the benchmarks defined by the Center for Internet Security (CIS).
SOFTWARE
creativeboom.com

Boyle&Perks helps performing artists to collaborate and create, no matter where they're based

Called Telepresence Stage, it's being led by the School of Art and Media at the University of Brighton and has been created in response to the pandemic to explore virtual solutions with institutes around the world should anything impact performing arts again. The department approached Boyle&Perks earlier this year with a brief to craft an identity that would work for all of the project's communications. This included a website as well as PDF user guides, toolkits and video tutorials.
ENTERTAINMENT
securityboulevard.com

Conquering the Taproot of Cybersecurity

What is your organization’s approach to security events? For many organizations, each security alarm is treated with the same urgency as a fire. While a sense of urgency is good, the ensuing panic that occurs is not a recipe for longevity. The constant shifting of attention from one emergency to the next is fatiguing; it can often […]…
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Serverless protection for execution environments made easy

Serverless computing is transforming the way we build, ship, automate, and scale applications. With no infrastructure to manage, organizations can move from ideation to market faster, with virtually no operational overhead. Consequently, these enterprises can now focus on just the code that serves their customers, while services like AWS Lambda take care of the infrastructure – at a fraction of the cost. AWS Lambda’s native integration with over 200 SaaS services makes it easy for DevOps-minded organizations to connect various services easily, and at pace.
SOFTWARE
EASTside Magazine

Finding Perspective

As a spectator, art allows us to view an array of mediums through the lens of the artist. But for the artist themselves, it also has a way of showing them a new perspective on life. For these four artists, art helped them find and understand a piece of themselves a little better. Whether to find purpose, find their place, or find peace, each of these artists allowed their art practice to give them a new perspective that they proudly share with the world.
AUSTIN, TX
securityboulevard.com

Introducing the Definitive Guide to Ransomware Response

The ransomware racket has grown so sophisticated, even beginners can be successful at it. How’s that for a mind screw?. Because the threat has reached epic proportions – so much so that the U.S. is urgently convening an international summit with the sole purpose of addressing ransomware – there is no shortage of blogs and articles about how you should approach the risk. But most simply scratch the surface. Security operations professionals require something more. They need a guide created by incident responders themselves.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

The Rise of Machine Identities

No, this isn’t a movie review, but it is true, machine identities are on the rise. Before we get into that, let’s make sure we’re on the same page with what machine identities are. The term “machine identities” is fairly new. Gartner just started using it last year. And while the term is relatively new, machine identities themselves are not. At Entrust we’ve been solving for this for 25+ years.
COMPUTERS
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: When Empathy Evaporates

Eighteen months into the pandemic, our country still hasn’t found equilibrium with the no longer so very “new” normal. In fact, folks seem to be having a few more public “come aparts” about things than a year ago. Our emotional resources are less plentiful today than they were back when...
MENTAL HEALTH
securityboulevard.com

Overcoming the Challenges of Enterprise Key Management

Let’s face it: Encryption key management can seem daunting. Sure, it’s easy to connect a hardware security module (HSM) to a database and generate a key, but that’s not how it works in the real world, where mission-critical cryptography is needed and required. Let’s talk pain points and dispel some of the myths. There are seven questions organizations need to ask themselves about how they want to handle key management:
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The Success Story of Cynexlink and SecureLink

SecureLink is proud to introduce our enhanced Partner program, PartnerLink. PartnerLink is designed to build and grow relationships with valuable cybersecurity solutions for customers. This year, SecureLink signed 11 new partners, including Cavalry Solutions, Cyber Distribution, and SkyHelm, strengthening an ecosystem of 38 partners globally. Cory Shirk, SecureLink’s VP of...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

It’s Never Too Late: Setting Goals for Life, for Career, for Business

I have taken two “no-tech” vacations since I started my IT business. Most recently, to the Smokey Mountains in North Carolina. I spent a long weekend at a tech-free meditation retreat. The weather was perfect. And it was the one weekend that the leaves changed – a delightful new look every hour. I highly recommend quiet weekends for clearing out cobwebs. Whilst waxing philosophical in the quiet mountains, I realized that who I am is not who I am required to always be. Yin and yang. I realized that I could both embrace my perfections and change my imperfections, la la la, kumbaya, woo woo, all that stuff. But, really, it’s true.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy