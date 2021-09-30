Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Initiates Phase 2b Study of ARO-APOC3 for Treatment of Mixed Dyslipidemia
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it has dosed the first patient in AROAPOC3-2002, a Phase 2b clinical study of ARO-APOC3 in adults with mixed dyslipidemia. ARO-APOC3 is the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), mixed dyslipidemia, and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Arrowhead intends to initiate a Phase 3 study of ARO-APOC3 in patients with FCS in the fourth quarter of 2021.
