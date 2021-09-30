CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermon Completes Debt Refinancing, Estimating Annual Cash Interest Expense Savings of $4 Million

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Under the Credit Agreement, Thermon's existing $140 million term loan B and revolving credit facility were replaced with an $80 million senior secured US term loan A, a CAD76 million senior secured Canadian term loan A and a $100 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the refinancing were used to repay Thermon's existing revolver and term loan B.

