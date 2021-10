The shares of Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (NYSE:SPCE) are soaring this afternoon, last seen 13.1% higher to trade at $25.51. This pop comes only a day after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation concluded the space exploration company was cleared to resume launches. The FAA's inquiry stemmed from an incident in July, in which Virgin Galactic's flight deviated from its path without communicating the change to the agency, though the company has now addressed those communication issues.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO