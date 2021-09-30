Toyota Mobility Foundation Works with Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Technologies to Improve Traffic Congestion and Safety in Central Bangkok Using Artificial Intelligence

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.

