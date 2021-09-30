Toyota Mobility Foundation Works with Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Technologies to Improve Traffic Congestion and Safety in Central Bangkok Using Artificial Intelligence
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The collaboration leverages AI to reduce congestion and prevent traffic incidents on one of the busiest roads in Thailand, Rama IV Road. COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 30,...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0