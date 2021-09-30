CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Thinking fish: A prerequisite for multifunctional landscape management

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo seminars convened by WorldFish, the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) at World Water Week focused on the importance of integrating fisheries in rice-dominated landscapes and reconsidering irrigation schemes in Asia. The two events, “Fish Friendly Irrigation” and “Integrated Rice Fish Systems,” highlighted the value of fisheries for local communities and the reasons why fish should be central to future agricultural landscape management.

cgiar.org

What can international agricultural research for development learn from the Andhra Pradesh chickpea revolution?

This blog highlights findings from a recently published articled by Glover, D., Mausch, K., Conti, C. and Hall, A., which can be accessed here. Developing new crop varieties that respond to consumer and market demand should help better target international plant breeding investments and improve the uptake and impact of new varieties. Right? Recent research by the CGIAR Research Program on Grain Legumes and Dryland Cereals (CRP-GDLC) suggests predicting future demand for varieties is not as straight forward as it might seem.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Genetics show global fisheries management should re-think tiger sharks

A tiger shark's life history is one painted with broad brush strokes. These sharks are generalists of the boldest kind. Found in tropical and subtropical seas worldwide, they live in a range of ocean habitats from shallow coastal waters to mysterious depths far offshore. Their diet is equally unfussy and has become the stuff of legend, its menu of marine mammals, fish, seabirds and other sharks peppered with garbage and terrestrial animals, according to some reports. Everything points to the kind of shark that can travel widely, mix freely and therefore (in theory) interbreed. We would expect populations to be similar to one another.
WILDLIFE
prdaily.com

The Comms Maturity Landscape

The Staffbase Internal Communications Maturity Assessment Results. The pandemic has heightened the need for companies to communicate clearly and effectively with their employees. Staffbase’s new guide, “The Staffbase Internal Communications Maturity Assessment,” offers a rare peek behind the curtain of how your industry peers are performing in terms of messaging....
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Technological leap for ‘urban mining’ could recover precious metals from electronic waste in seconds

A new process to extract valuable metals from electronic waste could use 500 times less energy than existing methods, lower demand for mined raw materials, and produce eco-friendly waste, scientists have said.The technique is based on the “flash Joule heating method”, which was pioneered to produce super-thin substance graphene from carbon sources such as wood and plastic.But new adaptations by a team at Rice University in Texas mean the method can be used to recover substances including rhodium, palladium, gold and silver from waste so they can be reused.It works by instantly heating the waste to 3,400 Kelvin (3,124C) with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
The Independent

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations' weather agency.Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries included in the report needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather. As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion...
ENVIRONMENT
cgiar.org

CGIAR Makes Commitment at UNFSS for Food Systems Transformation

CGIAR Managing Director of Global Engagement and Innovation Kundhavi Kadiresan joined heads of state and global leaders on the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) main stage to announce CGIAR’s commitment to UNFSS’s mission of leveraging food systems to help achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. “The Summit is a once...
UNITED NATIONS
Columbia University

Exposure to Deadly Urban Heat Worldwide Has Tripled in Recent Decades, Says Study

A new study of more than 13,000 cities worldwide has found that the number of person-days in which inhabitants are exposed to extreme combinations of heat and humidity has tripled since the 1980s. The authors say the trend, which now affects nearly a quarter of the world’s population, is the combined result of both rising temperatures and booming urban population growth. The study was published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather. - Experts blame climate-addled extreme weather -- including extreme rainfall -- for hatching billions of locusts that swarmed East Africa in January of 2020, threatening the region with a food crisis. 
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Science seeks ancient plants to save favourite foods

From a bowl of rice to a cup of coffee, experts say the foods we take for granted could become much scarcer unless we can make them resistant to climate change. With his colleagues, he discovered a wild species of coffee in Sierra Leone that is more resistant to climate change than the widely harvested arabica.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Global warming kills 14 percent of world's corals in a decade

Dynamite fishing and pollution -- but mostly global warming -- wiped out 14 percent of the world's coral reefs from 2009 to 2018, leaving graveyards of bleached skeletons where vibrant ecosystems once thrived, according to the largest ever survey of coral health. A single so-called bleaching event in 1998 caused by warming waters wiped out eight percent of all corals. 
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Embracing vulnerability management for the greater good

Identifying and managing software vulnerabilities has always been a key component of good security hygiene and this has become increasingly important to CISOs as the world becomes more interconnected and enterprises push on with digitally transforming their businesses. Security researchers are part of the vulnerability management ecosystem, leveraging their craft...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

How a leading climate scientist stays hopeful about our future

Climate scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe gives on average 100 talks to people around the world every year, according to her own calculations. At the end of her (mostly virtual) engagements, she is always asked the same question: what gives you hope?“I could be speaking to students at Cambridge or a senior citizens home, it’s always right there at the top of people’s minds,” she tells The Independent.“We’re desperate for hope. If you go to any mainstream media outlet, the headlines are depressing, scary, anxious, infuriating and enraging. Humans can’t keep that up long term.”In the face of news about stronger...
SCIENCE

