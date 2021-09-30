Thinking fish: A prerequisite for multifunctional landscape management
Two seminars convened by WorldFish, the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) at World Water Week focused on the importance of integrating fisheries in rice-dominated landscapes and reconsidering irrigation schemes in Asia. The two events, “Fish Friendly Irrigation” and “Integrated Rice Fish Systems,” highlighted the value of fisheries for local communities and the reasons why fish should be central to future agricultural landscape management.www.cgiar.org
