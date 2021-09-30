CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Central African Gold to Resume Trading

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") has been advised by the TSXV that they have completed their review and the current trading halt will be lifted effective at the opening of trading on Monday October 4, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
StreetInsider.com

Baroyeca Receives Final Permits to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program at the Atocha Project in Tolima, Colombia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (TSXV: BGS)(the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received all necessary permits to commence its phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Atocha high-grade silver project in Tolima, Colombia, and secured a drill contract with Perfotec SAS of Bogota, Colombia.
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
StreetInsider.com

Riverside Consolidates Tenure at La Union Project and Reports High-Grade Gold, Including 59.4 g/t and 40 g/t Gold from Recent Sampling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Riverside Resources Inc.(TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY)("Riverside" or the "Company")is pleased to report the mineral tenure consolidation and expansion of La Union Polymetallic Project in Sonora, Mexico. The acquisition of these additional concessions provides Riverside with an expanded land position and further control of the historical mines and old workings across the district. This consolidation through the acquisition of small internal concessions provides Riverside an option on the high-grade, previous small scale mine properties, internal to the larger surrounding 100% Riverside owned mineral concessions and increases the property total area to over 26 km2 (2,604 hectares). This transaction expands upon the original property acquired from Millrock's Mexico portfolio in 2019 (see press release of June 26, 2019).
StreetInsider.com

Central African Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Zani-Kodo Gold Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce the Corporation has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated October 1, 2021 on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The report is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Zani-Kodo Gold Project, Democratic Republic of Congo" and was completed by Geosure Resource Consultants PTY Ltd.
resourceworld.com

African Gold looks to deploy solar, thermal power in Mali

African Gold Group Inc. [AGG-TSXV, AGGFF-OTCQX, 3A61] on Wednesday announced the results of a definitive feasibility study for the Kaboda Gold Project in Southern Mali. The study envisages a 3.0 million tonne per year operation, producing 1.2 million ounces of gold over a 16-year mine life, with average annual gold production of 100,000 ounces in the first ten years.
kitco.com

African Gold Group boosts gold reserves by 66% at Kobada

The company reported that the project's proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 66% for a total of...
seeitmarket.com

Gold and Silver Nearing Elliott Wave Trading Lows

Back in August Gold made nice and impulsive rally away from 1685 lows, as seen on the 4-hour chart that we labeled as first leg A) of a three-wave recovery within higher degree wave D. So, with current three-wave A-B-C pullback for B), seems like gold may find a base...
StreetInsider.com

American Manganese Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company")(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:...
schiffgold.com

Central Banks Added Nearly 30 Tons of Gold to Holdings in August

Central banks continue to add gold to their reserves. Global central bank reserves increased by a net 28.4 tons in August, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. Gross central bank gold purchases came in at 30 tons. India led the way, adding another 12.9 tons of gold...
kitco.com

African Gold says updated Kobada DFS delivers 'solid economics'

Highlights of the study include a pre-tax NPV5% of US$506 million with an IRR of 45%, and a...
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the "Company") today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the "Treasury Share Cancellation").
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EUR/USD is edging lower, extending losses in the previous session after the USD traced treasury yields higher and the Euro fretted over lengthy coalition talks in Germany. Today German GFK consumer confidence came in better than expected in October at 0.3, up from -1.1 in September and defying a steeper decline of -1.6 forecast.
kitco.com

Gold trades higher for the third consecutive day

Ever since Thursday of last week, when gold closed over $30 higher, prices have advanced. Although Friday’s gains were fractional, follow-through buying today took gold to its highest closing price since Wednesday, September 22. On that day gold closed at approximately $1778, thus completing three days of moderate to strong gains which began on Monday, September 20.
southeastagnet.com

U.S. Agrees to Resume Lamb Trade with U.K.

Last week, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that after talks with President Joe Biden, the U.S. has agreed to lift the ban on U.K. lamb imports. The ban, which has been in place since 1989 due to the mad cow BSE crisis in the U.K., hinges on finalization of the USDA Small Ruminant Scrapie rule. The rule was initially proposed in 2015, and the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) last submitted comments in September 2016.
travelworldnews.com

South African Airways Resumes Flights

Following months of preparation after exiting business rescue, South African Airways (SAA) resumes both domestic and regional Africa service. The carrier’s first scheduled flight on September 23, 2021 is an early morning take-off from OR Tambo International in Johannesburg to Cape Town International on September 23rd and is one of three return flights per day between the two cities. Flights are also set to start to five African capitals – Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

