Central African Gold to Resume Trading
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") has been advised by the TSXV that they have completed their review and the current trading halt will be lifted effective at the opening of trading on Monday October 4, 2021.
