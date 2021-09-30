CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insulet (PODD) Omnipod 5 Pivotal Study Extension Data Shows Significant Improvements in Glycemic Control With One Year of Use

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, has presented positive pivotal trial extension phase results for the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). Omnipod 5, the world's first tubeless, wearable system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends, significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in children, adolescents, and adults, aged 6-70 years, with type 1 diabetes over a period of 12 months. The data was presented at EASD 2021, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Insulet (NSDQ:PODD) last week presented positive pivotal trial data for its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system. Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet's Omnipod 5 — which it touts as the world's first tubeless wearable system for continuously adapting insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends — significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in the trial.
