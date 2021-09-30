CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Discloses Binding Sales of 420K+ Doses of Sotrovimab, Another 220K+ Doses Reserved

 6 days ago

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VIR) announced significant progress increasing global patient access to sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). To date, binding agreements have been received for the sale of more than 420,000 doses of sotrovimab worldwide, including a portion of those procured by the U.S. government. In addition, more than 220,000 doses have been reserved through other agreements. The companies continue discussions with governments around the world for additional agreements that can support the ongoing pandemic response.

Heat Biologics (HTBX) Appoints Paul Tebbey as Senior VP of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Paul Tebbey, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy.
Rafael Holdings (RFL) Appoints Mimi Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer

Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), a pharmaceutical holding company focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics through its Barer Institute and investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced today the appointment of Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Prices 8.47M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Glaxo - Vir Biotech's COVID Treatment Approved In Japan

Japan's health ministry expert committee has approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) - Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) sotrovimab, a COVID-19 antibody therapy. Related Link: GSK - Vir Biotech's Sotrovimab Reduces Hospitalization, Risk Of Death In Adult COVID-19 Patients. The approval covers patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who do...
Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) in Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500M Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Poor Nations

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced plans to expand their agreement with the U.S. government by providing an additional 500 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine at a not-for-profit price for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries and the organizations that support them. This expanded agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to the U.S. government for donation to these countries to one billion.
Cathie Wood's ARK Adds Teladoc (TDOC), Pacific Bio (PACB), Robinhood (HOOD) Stock, Sells More Skillz (SKLZ)

Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs added 154K shares of Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), ~784K shares of Pacific Bio (NASDAQ: PACB), 749K shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), 152K shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and 33K shares of Toast (NASDAQ: TOST), among other buys on Tuesday.
Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled "First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis" in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor's therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center,...
Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 06

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NFYS) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFYS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price ...
vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Announces Results of Multiple Ascending Dose Study and Development Plan for HPP737, an Oral PDE4 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Psoriasis

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, today announced results of a multiple ascending dose study evaluating HPP737, an orally administered phosphodiesterase type 4 ("PDE4") inhibitor, in healthy adults. The trial enrolled 12 subjects in each of two dose cohorts, 15mg and 20mg, randomized to receive HPP737 or placebo (3:1) orally once daily for 14 days. Dose escalation up to 20mg/day demonstrated approximate dose proportional increases in exposure, while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no dose limiting safety or tolerability findings observed. There were no serious adverse events and no discontinuations due to treatment emergent adverse events. vTv therefore believes that the current safety profile allows it to move forward in development with a drug that may achieve anti-inflammatory and anti-psoriatic responses without the significant safety issues of other PDE4 inhibitors. Results of the two multiple ascending dose studies conducted by vTv to date will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference focused on dermatology.
FDA Warns Against Using Certain Brands of Hand Sanitizers

If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson's SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. About...
Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who've received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
