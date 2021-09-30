Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Discloses Binding Sales of 420K+ Doses of Sotrovimab, Another 220K+ Doses Reserved
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VIR) announced significant progress increasing global patient access to sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). To date, binding agreements have been received for the sale of more than 420,000 doses of sotrovimab worldwide, including a portion of those procured by the U.S. government. In addition, more than 220,000 doses have been reserved through other agreements. The companies continue discussions with governments around the world for additional agreements that can support the ongoing pandemic response.
