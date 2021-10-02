CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lordstown (RIDE) Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bloomberg reported today that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is close to a deal to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group. According to people familiar with the deal, the companies are set to announce the pact as soon as this week. They didn’t disclose the value of the transaction.

Observer

EV Startup Lordstown Gets 75% Wall Street Downgrade Despite Foxconn Plant Deal

Embattled electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors was hit with another blow this week despite having worked up a factory sale deal with electronics giant Foxconn that would provide the company much needed cash for the production of its first electric truck. Late Monday, Morgan Stanley’s star analyst Adam Jonas downgraded...
StreetInsider.com

Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners Calls on Vonage (VG) to Sell or Break Up - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jana Partners, an active investment manager, has called on Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG) to hire experts and explore options, including a possible sale of all or only parts of the business, according to Bloomberg.
Autoweek.com

Lordstown Is Selling Its Ohio Plant to Foxconn for $230 Million

Foxconn will purchase the former GM Chevy Cruze factory in Lordstown, Ohio, from Lordstown Motors, and is expected to produce the electric Endurance pickup at the site. Future Fisker electric vehicles are now expected to be built at the plant, while the California EV start-up is using Magna in Europe to produce the electric Ocean SUV.
gizmochina.com

Foxconn acquires Lordstown Motors’ Ohio EV factory in a deal worth $230 million

Foxconn, the company known for manufacturing Apple iPhones, is buying an automotive factory from EV maker Lordstown Motors for around $230 million. As per the deal, Foxconn will be building Lordstown Motors’ electric pickup truck at the plant. Further, the EV maker will remain a tenant there and has also agreed to “provide Foxconn with certain rights with respect to future vehicle programs.”
WPXI Pittsburgh

Taiwan's Foxconn has deal to buy former GM plant in Ohio

Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker, has a deal to buy a huge auto assembly plant in Ohio from startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors, the companies announced Thursday. The agreement stands to give Taiwan-based Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, an entry into the growing electric...
WFMJ.com

Deal would let Lordstown Motors, Asian company make EV's at former GM plant

Lordstown Motors has announced an agreement in principle with global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) to work jointly on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ production and assembly plant here in the Valley. According to a news release, Foxconn will purchase $50 million of Lordstown Motors’...
The Motley Fool

Foxconn Nears Purchase of Ohio Factory From EV Startup Lordstown Motors

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Just two years after acquiring a shuttering GM factory in Ohio, struggling electric-vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors is already poised to sell the plant — and the dream of bridging the old-world auto industry with new-world technology. The likely buyer? Foxconn, according to reports out Thursday.
businessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Reportedly Near Deal to Sell Plant

Sept. 30, 2021: Lordstown Motors is reportedly in talks to sell its plant in Lordstown to Foxconn Technology Group. Plus: Local realtors say they’re beginning to see signs the current market is starting to cool. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
techstartups.com

Lordstown Motors, an EV startup under SEC investigation for an alleged 100,000 in fake preorders, reportedly sold its Ohio plant to Taiwan-based Foxconn

Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn), a Taiwan-based company and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy the electric truck startup Lordstown Motors’ Ohio plant, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The total value of the transaction was not disclosed. The people,...
Reuters

Foxconn strikes deal to acquire former Lordstown Ohio plant

WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Global technology firm Foxconn will buy an assembly plant owned by U.S. electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. Under the in-principle agreement, the Taiwanese tech giant, also...
StreetInsider.com

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Sells Ohio Assets to Middle Point Home Telephone Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) (“Company”) has entered into an agreement to sell its Ohio assets to Middle Point Home Telephone Company (MPH), an affiliate of Hanson Communications, Inc. The asset sale aligns with the Company’s strategic asset review and focus on its core broadband regions.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $5.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lordstown Motors click here. For more ratings news on Lordstown Motors click here. Shares of Lordstown Motors closed at $7.43 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
