Lordstown (RIDE) Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported today that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is close to a deal to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group. According to people familiar with the deal, the companies are set to announce the pact as soon as this week. They didn't disclose the value of the transaction.