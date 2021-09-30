CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

CBD of Denver Retires Preferred Shares Early, Eliminates Potential Equity Dilution

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to announce that the Company has retired 13 of its 18 preferred shareholders who had purchased preferred shares issued in previous years.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Bill.com to Issue $1.5 Billion of Equity, Debt; Shares Fall

Bill.com (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report shares stumbled Tuesday, after the billing software provider announced it’s issuing $1 billion of stock and $500 million of convertible debt. The back-office financial cloud-based software provider's stock is to be available to the public, while the debt is slated for qualified...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linkedin#Dilution#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cbdd#Company#Instagram#Cbdofdenver Inc#Denver Inc#Hemp#Cannabis
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS For: Oct 01 Filed by: Mosing D. Keith

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects the number...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Denver community solar company lands $30M private equity to expand

A Denver community solar company raised $30 million and will use the money to add more solar "gardens," expand to new states and start developing other kinds of solar and battery storage projects. SunShare LLC landed the investment from Ember Infrastructure, a New York City-based fund that emphasizes investments in...
DENVER, CO
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy