CBD of Denver Retires Preferred Shares Early, Eliminates Potential Equity Dilution
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to announce that the Company has retired 13 of its 18 preferred shareholders who had purchased preferred shares issued in previous years.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0