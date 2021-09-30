CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Player Props | NFL Propcast (Ep. 11)

By The Propcast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Week 4 Thursday Night Player Props | (Ep. 11) The NFL Propcast is full steam ahead as NFL Week 4 approaches. Munaf Manji welcomes on the SGPN’s slack channel legend, Jong Lee the Master! Jong joins Munaf to discuss player props for the Thursday Night game between Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. First, the guys discuss Jong’s background in sports betting and which sports he profits the most. Next, the guys discuss a few under the radar players to keep an eye on that the market may not have adjusted to yet on their props.

