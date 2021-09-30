CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

What's new at the Maryland Zoo? Fun events planned for Fall!

By Lauren Cook
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE — Fall festivities are underway at The Maryland Zoo and there is a lot of fun to be had for your whole family!. Zoo Boo takes place on Halloween and will allow zoo visitors the opportunity to trick or treat around some of the most popular exhibits. "We have some entertainers this year and are bringing back our hay maze this year. There will be some crafts for the kids, and a bunch of food and artist vendors. It's a great time for the family and is free with general zoo admission," Colleen Burk, the Director of Festivals and Event Revenue at The Maryland Zoo, said.

