Bryson DeChambeau, who led the PGA Tour in driving distance this season (323.7 yards), can use his great length to create an incredible advantage at times. At the 581-yard, par-5 fifth hole at Whistling Straits’ Straits course, a hole that bends to the right between two bodies of water, DeChambeau took an aggressive line down the right side in his Friday Four-Ball appearance with Scottie Scheffler and it paid off handsomely.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO