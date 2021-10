If something is clear, then that the last two years have been incredibly stressful for most of us. The pandemic, working from home, financial insecurity and being on lockdown with your family were all tough times the world was facing. But especially then, it is essential to sit back maybe and take a deep breath and relax for a few moments, just to become mindful. The new record, myndstream Collections Vol. 1, asks, “What does mindfulness sound like?”

