CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures takes fans behind the scenes of moviemaking process

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an exciting day for diehard film fans! The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public Thursday in Los Angeles. Dedicated to the art and process of filmmaking, the museum is run by the organization that puts on the Oscars. And assistant curator Raul Guzman gave ABC Audio a sneak peek at one of the most talked about exhibits, which contains props and costumes from The Wizard of Oz.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Spike Lee
KGO

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens; Robert Pattinson, H.E.R. celebrate new era for film fans

LOS ANGELES -- The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally opened to the public on Thursday!. The Academy has held several events to celebrate the opening, including a "night before" premiere party. Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. were co-chairs of the final celebration before the beginning of a new era for movie lovers: the opening of this enormous, history filled complex.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals,’ From Marvel Studios, Gets Early Film Festival Premiere in Rome

Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, has been set as the Rome Film Festival’s closing film. The hotly anticipated third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its Italian premiere on Sunday, Oct. 24, as an event jointly hosted by both Rome Film Fest and its separately run Alice nella città youth films strand, prior to its release in Italian movie theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Disney. The “Eternals” U.S. and U.K. release date is scheduled for Nov. 5. The film will go out in France, Germany and Sweden on Nov. 3. Rome fest organizers said...
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Director Destin Daniel Cretton following up ‘Shang-Chi’ with ‘American Born Chinese’ animated series for Disney+

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is following up his hit Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with another comics-inspired project. However, the director is not staying within the pages of Marvel Comics for the new project, which is an animated Disney+ series featuring an adaptation of the graphic novel American Born Chinese.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Abc Audio#Art#Academymuseum Org
weisradio.com

Sterling K. Brown to star, exec-produce Hulu’s ‘Washington Black’; Regal offers immersive auditoriums

Sterling K. Brown is headed to Hulu for his next major TV project. The This Is Us actor will executive-produce and star in Washington Black, a new series based on Esi Edugyan’s best-selling novel of the same name. The story follows the adventures of 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black, a young boy living on a Barbados sugar plantation during the 19th century. After learning of a shocking death, Black “flees the plantation and travels the world.” Brown will play Medwin Harris, a “Black refugee who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood” and has Washington Black as his young protégé.
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Schrader Talks ‘Master Gardener,’ Follow-Up to ‘The Card Counter’

Paul Schrader, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival on Friday, is planning to start shooting thriller “Master Gardener” in February, with Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver starring, and the third role to be played by a young woman of color. Zendaya was his first choice, but they couldn’t agree on the fee, he told an audience at the Swiss festival. “Master Gardener” is about a horticulturist torn between two women, one old enough to be his mother and the other young enough to be his daughter. “I was thinking about that guy, but then two women...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington poised to join an elite Oscar group with 9th acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would also be the first Black man to...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 on a date with Taylor Swift

While their time as a couple is well and truly up, it’s been revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 (US!) just to see Taylor Swift, back in 2010. Reports state that the actor spent 165k on hiring a private jet to fly Swift to London, who was his then-girlfriend, for 24 hours.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy