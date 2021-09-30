CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varials Guitarist Mitchell Rogers Revealed As The Band’s New Vocalist

By wookubus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would appear that Varials guitarist Mitchell Rogers is now officially the band’s new vocalist. He replaces Travis Tabron, who exited the group earlier this year in what became a seemingly bitter split. With Rogers shifting to guitars, James Hohenwarter has stepped up to lead guitar duties. The band debuted...

Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
