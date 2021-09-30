Varials Guitarist Mitchell Rogers Revealed As The Band’s New Vocalist

Everyone dreams of being the king or queen of the castle, well you could literally do just that with this incredible Oklahoma castle estate that's for sale. That's right you could own your very own castle and rule over the property and yard however you see fit. Walk the parapets and ramparts as king or queen overlooking your kingdom as a gracious ruler or an absolute ironfisted tyrant depending on your style of rulership and how neighborly you'd like to be. It's your castle, it's your kingdom, it's totally up to you.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO