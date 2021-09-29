Chocolate Walk Tickets to go on sale

GREENVILLE – The Wayne HealthCare Chocolate Walk on First Friday will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. The highly anticipated date for tickets to go on sale is Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m., at two locations on S. Broadway, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Happily Ever Co. This is a ticketed event that serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. All of the chocolate has been donated by participating downtown businesses.