ROME (AP) — An Italian lawyer for jailed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says a judge in Sardinia will shortly order him released from jail, ahead of an eventual Italian court decision on Spain’s extradition request. Agostinangelo Marras told reporters outside the courthouse in Sassari, Sardinia, that when the judge asked Puigdemont whether he wanted to be returned to Spain, his client replied “no.” Marras said a three-judge panel would take up the extradition request and decide “in a very short time.” Meanwhile, according to the judge’s decision, Puigdemont must remain in Sardinia pending outcome of the extradition request. Puigdemont was taken into custody Thursday night when he arrived at an airport in Alghero, Sardinia.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO