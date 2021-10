Dylan Scott is living his best life, as he’s set to embark on the Livin’ My Best Life Tour early next year. The headlining tour takes the “My Girl” hit maker across the country, beginning on February 24 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and with stops at the famous Joe’s Live in Illinois, the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and at the House of Blues in Boston, Anaheim and Cleveland. The tour concludes on April 29 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

