CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

PANOS 10.x - share interface in Multi-vSYS mode

By psycoma1984
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type. We are working on a design to move Cisco ASAs firewalls into PA 5260 with Multi-vSys mode enabled, so each Cisco ASA is a separate vSys. While everything else looks like nice and easy-to-convert,...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Ping and other Applications in the same rule on a non-standard port

Ping and other Applications in the same rule on a non-standard port. Is there a way to allow ping on a rule that has another application that uses a non-standard port? So for example, if yum uses port TCP 3142 instead of its default tcp/80,21 is there a way I can attach ping to that rule and still have it work? Like on Cisco ASAs you can add icmp as a port/service.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex XSOAR Context Issue

I have Cortex XSOAR with SplunkPY running and fetching incidents. I am using Splunk classifier and Splunk incoming mapper by default. Drill down is being enriched successfully and i can see it parsed at both classifier & mapper stages - see below screenshot. However, context is not splitting drill down...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

How to set selective syslog server?

Can I set palo alto to check if syslog server is up before forwarding the log, and if the main syslog server is down then forward log to another server?. I have issues that I need palo alto to not forwarding logs to both servers at the same time.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Very weird PanOS upgrade issue

We have a pair of active passive firewalls on PanOS 9.0.11. We have attempted to upgrade to 9.1.10 4 times out of which 2 times was with tech support. Upgrade seems to cause issue with some linux servers which are critical to us. As an example we have system running Nagios which starts alerting immediately for number of devices. And when we try to ssh from a system we get the user prompt and most of the time we don't see the password prompt and only 1 or 2 times may reach password prompt but authentication fails.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Interfaces#Cisco Asa#Design#Panos#Asa#Subnet#Shared Gateway#External Zones
paloaltonetworks.com

DNS security license

I need to know if DNS Securtity license is included in threat prevention subscription or not. It is a separate license and not included in the Threat prevention subscription.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

No packet capture files are generated on pa-3060 that customers are using.

No packet capture files are generated on pa-3060 that customers are using. I have been contacted by a customer that there is a problem with packet capture. I know that executing a packet capture command triggers packet capture, and generating a pcap file containing captured packets is generated when the traffic you want to check is generated.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

One IPSec SA Stops Passing Traffic

I have a B2B tunnel with a business partner. There are 22 proxies, all defined host-to-host. The VPN peer is a Cisco firewall, I'm not sure of the model. Phase 2 lifetime is 8 hours. One particular SA stops sending and receiving traffic at each Phase 2 re-negotiation. When this happens the SA shows active on my PA-3250, PAN-OS 9.1.10 and on the partner's Cisco. On my side I see encaps and no decaps, on his side he doesn't see my traffic for this SA coming in. No other SAs in this tunnel experience this issue. The only way I have found to recover from this is to either bounce the tunnel (not desirable as it is in production and has other SAs that are just fine) or to remove the proxy for the affected host-to-host pair and re-add it. Either method works every time, until the next Phase 2 re-negotiation. This tunnel is not new, it has been running fine for a year+. There is nothing particularly special about this tunnel as compared with my 80+ other B2B VPNs. This started happening about a week after upgrading from PAN-OS 9.0.13 to 9.1.10, but that is essentially the only change and no other tunnels are affected.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
paloaltonetworks.com

Ignite ‘21 Conference Registration Now Open!

Registration is officially open for Palo Alto Networks’ free virtual cybersecurity conference, Ignite ’21. With cyberattacks and worries driven to unprecedented heights, is no better time to join industry luminaries, experts, and IT and cybersecurity professionals at Ignite, one of the world’s largest cybersecurity conferences. Register for Ignite ‘21 now...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Need help with creating service ports and firewall rules using python

Asrar here... Thanks in advance. I am in the process of creating services ports(bulk) and then add them to the a service port group. 2.Make address objects (Again in bulk). 3.Configuring a rule using the address objects, Service group created earlier. Wanted to automate this whole task so as to...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Missing "Manage" submenu under compute in Prisma Cloud portal

I don't see any options or submenu available under compute of Prisma Cloud portal. Referring this link , trying to navigate compute > manage to find the console url or install host defender. However I don't see the any submenu options under compute. Wondering by any chance documentation has been changed.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Windows 11 hardware requirements: what you need to know

Microsoft is beginning to roll out Windows 11 today with a much stricter set of hardware requirements. For Windows 10 users who want to upgrade to rounded corners and a more developed dark mode, they're going to have to make sure their PCs, which may well run Windows 10 just fine, meets those requirements, or be left with a decision: upgrade hardware to meet the new requirements, or stay on Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Need to extract installed application.

Need to extract installed application. Does the cortex xdr provide application inventory counts?. We want to extract each and every application which is installed in all our network systems but with IP. for e.g, 10.10.10.10 is a system IP, I want to extract how many other applications are installed in...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Controllers For Xbox Series X|S

If you have an Xbox Series X|S console, then you may want to at least consider what the best controllers are going to be for your own personal setup. Maybe for you that’s the new Xbox wireless controller that comes in the box. But maybe you prefer something with more features that was designed to give you an edge.
VIDEO GAMES
paloaltonetworks.com

Block from old Browser Version

I work to create a role that should block old browser versions. But I have not found out this special point how you can say from a certain version that these are blocked and only allowed from the safe status. Is there a solution?. Many thanks for your help. block.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

5 Big Takeaways from SASE Converge 2021 Day 2

Yesterday, I shared my takeaways from day 1 of SASE Converge 2021, which was largely focused on strategic topics around SASE. On the second and final day of SASE Converge 2021, we go deeper into the technical innovations that underpin SASE and make up Palo Alto Networks’ SASE solution. Read about the five big takeaways from the day below and watch the full sessions available on-demand here.
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

Velodyne Shares Gain On Multi-Year Collaboration With TOPODRONE

Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) forged a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Switzerland's TOPODRONE. TOPODRONE develops affordable, high-precision solutions for aerial surveys. Velodyne lidar sensors have helped TOPODRONE to bring high-precision mapping and 3D modeling to demanding environments, including farms, forests, infrastructure, and to support economic and sustainability...
BUSINESS
paloaltonetworks.com

Executive Summary: Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, 2H 2021

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 cloud threat researchers wanted to understand how supply chain attacks occur in the cloud. To gain insight into this growing threat, they analyzed data from a variety of public data sources around the world. Additionally, they executed a red team exercise at the request of a large SaaS provider against their software development environment.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

NetBIOS in todays world

I'm curious about your opinions to NetBIOS traffic. I'm aware, that you can disable NetBIOS per interface via ncpla.cpl or via DHCP options. With typical customers and current systems, you still see netbios connection between Windows systems. Can anyone tell me, if that is really necessary in todays windows world?...
COMPUTERS
futuregamereleases.com

Steam Deck Dev Interface Leaked

What we know about Steam Deck so far is considered a minor overview of the handheld gaming device by Valve. But, today, there’s more to look at, as an unnamed Chinese person who has access to the Steam Deck has decided to record a video and put it on Reddit.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy